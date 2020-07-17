All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3749 W Sunnyside Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3749 W Sunnyside Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

3749 W Sunnyside Ave

3749 W Sunnyside Ave · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3749 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
GREAT DEAL ON ALBANY PARK 2 BEDROOM! AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 258984

Location: 3749 W Sunnyside ave, Albany Park 60625
Rent: $1250
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Laundry on-site
- Hardwood floors
- Central air
- Pet friendly
- Decorative fireplace
- Upgraded kitchen with SS appliances
- Shared back deck space
- Lots of closet space

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258984
Property Id 258984

(RLNE5901676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3749 W Sunnyside Ave have any available units?
3749 W Sunnyside Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3749 W Sunnyside Ave have?
Some of 3749 W Sunnyside Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3749 W Sunnyside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3749 W Sunnyside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3749 W Sunnyside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3749 W Sunnyside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3749 W Sunnyside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3749 W Sunnyside Ave offers parking.
Does 3749 W Sunnyside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3749 W Sunnyside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3749 W Sunnyside Ave have a pool?
No, 3749 W Sunnyside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3749 W Sunnyside Ave have accessible units?
No, 3749 W Sunnyside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3749 W Sunnyside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3749 W Sunnyside Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3749 W Sunnyside Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

628 W. Roscoe Apt.
628 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
310 N Menard
310 N Menard Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
3817-23 N Lawndale
3817 North Lawndale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60618
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
West77
77 West Huron
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity