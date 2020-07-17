Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

GREAT DEAL ON ALBANY PARK 2 BEDROOM! AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 258984



Location: 3749 W Sunnyside ave, Albany Park 60625

Rent: $1250

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- Laundry on-site

- Hardwood floors

- Central air

- Pet friendly

- Decorative fireplace

- Upgraded kitchen with SS appliances

- Shared back deck space

- Lots of closet space



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258984

