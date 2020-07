Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 6-unit building in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago features apartments with Dining Room, Porch, Hardwood Floors, and Central AC. Just minutes away from Garfield Park, Providence St Mel High School, and Food Service Professionals Grocery Store. Commute easily via Madison & Central Park Bus Line or the CTA Blue Line. Pets are welcome!