All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3740 N Halsted North Halsted.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3740 N Halsted North Halsted
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

3740 N Halsted North Halsted

3740 North Halsted Street · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3740 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
This upscale Lakeview community boasts countless amenities such as a club room and a fitness facility. Entertain a few friends with dinner and drinks on the sundeck with an outdoor pool featuring expansive city views. These modern apartment homes draw you in with floor-to-ceiling windows, light plank flooring, and high-end finishes. This large urban historic area offers many restaurants, boutiques, Whole Foods and are steps away from Lake Michigan. There is easy accessibility to Lake Shore Drive and many CTA transportation lines. Furry companions are welcome in this pet-friendly community! Parking is at an additional cost.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 N Halsted North Halsted have any available units?
3740 N Halsted North Halsted doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 N Halsted North Halsted have?
Some of 3740 N Halsted North Halsted's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 N Halsted North Halsted currently offering any rent specials?
3740 N Halsted North Halsted isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 N Halsted North Halsted pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 N Halsted North Halsted is pet friendly.
Does 3740 N Halsted North Halsted offer parking?
Yes, 3740 N Halsted North Halsted does offer parking.
Does 3740 N Halsted North Halsted have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 N Halsted North Halsted does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 N Halsted North Halsted have a pool?
Yes, 3740 N Halsted North Halsted has a pool.
Does 3740 N Halsted North Halsted have accessible units?
No, 3740 N Halsted North Halsted does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 N Halsted North Halsted have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 N Halsted North Halsted has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3740 N Halsted North Halsted?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2834-38 N Orchard
2834 North Orchard Street
Chicago, IL 60657
5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue
5350-5358 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3356-58 N Sheffield
3356 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity