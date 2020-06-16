3740 N Halsted North Halsted

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman gym parking pool

This upscale Lakeview community boasts countless amenities such as a club room and a fitness facility. Entertain a few friends with dinner and drinks on the sundeck with an outdoor pool featuring expansive city views. These modern apartment homes draw you in with floor-to-ceiling windows, light plank flooring, and high-end finishes. This large urban historic area offers many restaurants, boutiques, Whole Foods and are steps away from Lake Michigan. There is easy accessibility to Lake Shore Drive and many CTA transportation lines. Furry companions are welcome in this pet-friendly community! Parking is at an additional cost.



Terms: One year lease