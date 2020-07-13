All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue

5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave · (773) 863-3286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5245-2 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1368-2 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1566 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
Located in the heart of Hyde Park just two blocks from the University of Chicago and a few minutes from Lake Michigan this historic building fronts lively 53rd Street, wrapping around the corner along Kenwood Avenue. With its yellow brick and cream limestone exterior, projected bay windows, grand entryways and recessed porches supported by robust pilasters, the property stands out in an area promising eclectic restaurants, shops and cafes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue has 2 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
