Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:40 PM

3732 North Hermitage Avenue

3732 North Hermitage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3732 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
**CANNOT SHOW UNTIL 6/20. TENANT OCCUPIED** Cozy single family bungalow in Hamilton boundaries, located on a quiet tree-lined street in the North Center neighborhood, surrounded by gorgeous newer construction homes! Full 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom has touches of vintage character throughout, and is in pristine condition. Main level is spacious, and opens up to separate living and formal dining areas & 3rd bedroom. Upper level features master bedroom, second bedroom & expansive family room, finished with cathedral ceilings, built-outs & tons of closet space! Kitchen is equipped with island and leads to private breakfast room & BASKETBALL COURT! In-unit washer/dryer and additional storage on the basement level. Central location, close to Roscoe Village shops, Southport Corridor entertainment, Lakeview restaurants & Ravenswood/Irving Park Brown L lines. 1 garage parking space included in price. Easy, free street parking w/ 2nd heated garage spaces negotiable. Pets and long term leases are welcomed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 North Hermitage Avenue have any available units?
3732 North Hermitage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3732 North Hermitage Avenue have?
Some of 3732 North Hermitage Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 North Hermitage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3732 North Hermitage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 North Hermitage Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3732 North Hermitage Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3732 North Hermitage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3732 North Hermitage Avenue offers parking.
Does 3732 North Hermitage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3732 North Hermitage Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 North Hermitage Avenue have a pool?
No, 3732 North Hermitage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3732 North Hermitage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3732 North Hermitage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 North Hermitage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3732 North Hermitage Avenue has units with dishwashers.
