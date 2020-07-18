3732 North Hermitage Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage

**CANNOT SHOW UNTIL 6/20. TENANT OCCUPIED** Cozy single family bungalow in Hamilton boundaries, located on a quiet tree-lined street in the North Center neighborhood, surrounded by gorgeous newer construction homes! Full 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom has touches of vintage character throughout, and is in pristine condition. Main level is spacious, and opens up to separate living and formal dining areas & 3rd bedroom. Upper level features master bedroom, second bedroom & expansive family room, finished with cathedral ceilings, built-outs & tons of closet space! Kitchen is equipped with island and leads to private breakfast room & BASKETBALL COURT! In-unit washer/dryer and additional storage on the basement level. Central location, close to Roscoe Village shops, Southport Corridor entertainment, Lakeview restaurants & Ravenswood/Irving Park Brown L lines. 1 garage parking space included in price. Easy, free street parking w/ 2nd heated garage spaces negotiable. Pets and long term leases are welcomed!