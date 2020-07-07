3706 North Southport Avenue

Amenities

Spacious light filled gut rehab 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Lakeview's popular Southport Corridor. Brand new granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, outdoor deck space, updated bathroom, central air conditioning, even has laundry in the unit! Tons of storage on the back deck. Steps from dining, shopping, and nightlife options including Jewel-Osco, Music Box and Mercury Theaters, and short walk to Wrigley Field and the Red/Brown Lines. Parking available with the unit for an additional fee. Video, virtual and live showings available.