Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:01 AM

3706 North Southport Avenue

3706 North Southport Avenue · (773) 809-4384
Location

3706 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Spacious light filled gut rehab 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Lakeview's popular Southport Corridor. Brand new granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, outdoor deck space, updated bathroom, central air conditioning, even has laundry in the unit! Tons of storage on the back deck. Steps from dining, shopping, and nightlife options including Jewel-Osco, Music Box and Mercury Theaters, and short walk to Wrigley Field and the Red/Brown Lines. Parking available with the unit for an additional fee. Video, virtual and live showings available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 North Southport Avenue have any available units?
3706 North Southport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 North Southport Avenue have?
Some of 3706 North Southport Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 North Southport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3706 North Southport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 North Southport Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 North Southport Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3706 North Southport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3706 North Southport Avenue offers parking.
Does 3706 North Southport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3706 North Southport Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 North Southport Avenue have a pool?
No, 3706 North Southport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3706 North Southport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3706 North Southport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 North Southport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 North Southport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
