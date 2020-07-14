5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan oven Property Amenities cats allowed on-site laundry

5100 - 02 N. Winchester / 1940-54 W. Winona Chicago IL 60640 is managed by ICM Properties Inc.



This corner building offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 710 to 800 sq.ft.



Amenities include Air Conditioner, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Hardwood Floors, Heated and more.



The property is located in the center of Ravenswood, and is only two blocks to 2 bus lines, a half mile to the EL or Metra train, and a short walk to Winnemac Park.



For more details, contact our office at (773) 549-5443 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.