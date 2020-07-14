All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt.

5100 North Winchester Avenue · (773) 922-9047
Location

5100 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1954-3 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt..

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
5100 - 02 N. Winchester / 1940-54 W. Winona Chicago IL 60640 is managed by ICM Properties Inc.

This corner building offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 710 to 800 sq.ft.

Amenities include Air Conditioner, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Hardwood Floors, Heated and more.

The property is located in the center of Ravenswood, and is only two blocks to 2 bus lines, a half mile to the EL or Metra train, and a short walk to Winnemac Park.

For more details, contact our office at (773) 549-5443 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. have any available units?
5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. offer parking?
No, 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. does not offer parking.
Does 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
