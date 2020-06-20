All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

3655 Southport

3655 N Southport Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3655 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Small, intimate elevator building in the heart of Southport Corridor features two bedrooms, two full baths! Condo quality finishes throughout: fully equipped Chef's kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, fridge with ice and water dispensers, central air, hardwood floors throughout, large, open living and dining rooms, tall ceilings, great light, king and queen size bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, marble baths, double vanity, Jacuzzi, in-unit laundry, parking available for up to 2 cars, deck, pet friendly, too! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 Southport have any available units?
3655 Southport has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3655 Southport have?
Some of 3655 Southport's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 Southport currently offering any rent specials?
3655 Southport isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 Southport pet-friendly?
Yes, 3655 Southport is pet friendly.
Does 3655 Southport offer parking?
Yes, 3655 Southport does offer parking.
Does 3655 Southport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 Southport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 Southport have a pool?
No, 3655 Southport does not have a pool.
Does 3655 Southport have accessible units?
No, 3655 Southport does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 Southport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3655 Southport has units with dishwashers.
