3655 Southport

Small, intimate elevator building in the heart of Southport Corridor features two bedrooms, two full baths! Condo quality finishes throughout: fully equipped Chef's kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, fridge with ice and water dispensers, central air, hardwood floors throughout, large, open living and dining rooms, tall ceilings, great light, king and queen size bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, marble baths, double vanity, Jacuzzi, in-unit laundry, parking available for up to 2 cars, deck, pet friendly, too! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease