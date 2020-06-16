All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3559 S Federal St 202

3559 South Federal Street · (312) 328-1100
Location

3559 South Federal Street, Chicago, IL 60609
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 61359

Beautiful, newly renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit with garage parking and laundry in the unit! This unit is near IIT, Starbucks, Jimmy Johns, PNC Bank, FedEx Kinko's

The building is so close to many transit options! One block from Red and Green CTA stations, 10 mins from the Loop, Metra Stop nearby, Close to I-90/I-94, I-55 and Lake Shore Drive.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61359
Property Id 61359

(RLNE5827620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3559 S Federal St 202 have any available units?
3559 S Federal St 202 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3559 S Federal St 202 have?
Some of 3559 S Federal St 202's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3559 S Federal St 202 currently offering any rent specials?
3559 S Federal St 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3559 S Federal St 202 pet-friendly?
No, 3559 S Federal St 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3559 S Federal St 202 offer parking?
Yes, 3559 S Federal St 202 does offer parking.
Does 3559 S Federal St 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3559 S Federal St 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3559 S Federal St 202 have a pool?
No, 3559 S Federal St 202 does not have a pool.
Does 3559 S Federal St 202 have accessible units?
No, 3559 S Federal St 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3559 S Federal St 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3559 S Federal St 202 has units with dishwashers.
