3559 S Federal St 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 61359



Beautiful, newly renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit with garage parking and laundry in the unit! This unit is near IIT, Starbucks, Jimmy Johns, PNC Bank, FedEx Kinko's



The building is so close to many transit options! One block from Red and Green CTA stations, 10 mins from the Loop, Metra Stop nearby, Close to I-90/I-94, I-55 and Lake Shore Drive.

