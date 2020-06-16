3559 S Federal St 202

Amenities
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 61359
Beautiful, newly renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit with garage parking and laundry in the unit! This unit is near IIT, Starbucks, Jimmy Johns, PNC Bank, FedEx Kinko's
The building is so close to many transit options! One block from Red and Green CTA stations, 10 mins from the Loop, Metra Stop nearby, Close to I-90/I-94, I-55 and Lake Shore Drive.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61359
