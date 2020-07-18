3545 W. Fullerton #2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Tons of natural light! Gorgeous 3 br, 1.5 bath, 1,100 sf unit in Logan Square with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and central heat/air. Available July. Unit features newer everything!. Kitchen includes 42-inch cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, dishwasher. Separate living and dining areas. Building features paid laundry in basement area and is just a short distance from the 606 Trail. 94 Walk Score rating--only blocks to tons of dining/entertainment options including: Lula Cafe, L'Patron, 90 Miles Cuban Cafe, Longman and Eagle, Furious Spoon, Fat Rice, Intelligentsia Coffee, Lost Lake Tiki bar, etc. 5 blocks to Logan Square park. One block to Tony's Finer Foods grocery. 5 blocks to CTA Logan Blue line train. Fullerton bus on corner. Cat OK with extra fee. No dogs.

Beautiful Logan Square property with hardwood flooring throughout, central heat/air, tons of natural light, newer kitchen featuring 42 inch cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, and separate living and dining areas. Building features paid laundry in basement area and is just a short distance from the 606 Trail. 94 Walk Score rating! Blocks to tons of dining/entertainment options including: Lula Cafe, L'Patron, 90 Miles Cuban Cafe, Longman and Eagle, Intelligentsia Coffee, etc. (5) blocks to Logan Square park and Logan CTA Blue line train, (1) block to Tony's Finer Foods grocery. Fullerton bus on corner. Cat OK with extra fee. No dogs.