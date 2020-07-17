3420 North Bosworth Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Here is a listing for a roomy, homelike and bright 2 bedrooms with 1 .5 bathrooms and a den on the Second floor of large, converted Victorian building on a charming residential street with grass and trees. Available July 1.Charming residential street with grass and trees Second floor of large, converted Victorian building Good street parking It is a large (1,000 sq. ft.) and bright 2 bedrooms with one and a half baths located on a pleasant residential street. It is on the second floor of a large, remodeled Victorian building. Recently installed new Maytag refrigerator and stove. Granite counter tops and dishwasher Second bedroom and attached den are carpeted. The rest of the apartment is hardwood floor Walk in closet off the hallway Ceiling fans in living room and kitchen Laundry facilities (free) in the basement Rear entrance leads out to patio and parking (Open-air slot available for $200) Great neighborhood with grass, trees and friendly neighbors Brown-line subway is a couple blocks away. Master bedroom 15 x 13 Living room 10 x 16 Kitchen 11 x 11 Second bedroom 17 x 9 with a 10 x 8 den



Terms: One year lease