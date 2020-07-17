All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:29 AM

3420 North Bosworth Ave.

3420 North Bosworth Avenue · (312) 316-9925
Location

3420 North Bosworth Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Here is a listing for a roomy, homelike and bright 2 bedrooms with 1 .5 bathrooms and a den on the Second floor of large, converted Victorian building on a charming residential street with grass and trees. Available July 1.Charming residential street with grass and trees Second floor of large, converted Victorian building Good street parking It is a large (1,000 sq. ft.) and bright 2 bedrooms with one and a half baths located on a pleasant residential street. It is on the second floor of a large, remodeled Victorian building. Recently installed new Maytag refrigerator and stove. Granite counter tops and dishwasher Second bedroom and attached den are carpeted. The rest of the apartment is hardwood floor Walk in closet off the hallway Ceiling fans in living room and kitchen Laundry facilities (free) in the basement Rear entrance leads out to patio and parking (Open-air slot available for $200) Great neighborhood with grass, trees and friendly neighbors Brown-line subway is a couple blocks away. Master bedroom 15 x 13 Living room 10 x 16 Kitchen 11 x 11 Second bedroom 17 x 9 with a 10 x 8 den

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 North Bosworth Ave. have any available units?
3420 North Bosworth Ave. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 North Bosworth Ave. have?
Some of 3420 North Bosworth Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 North Bosworth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3420 North Bosworth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 North Bosworth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3420 North Bosworth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3420 North Bosworth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3420 North Bosworth Ave. offers parking.
Does 3420 North Bosworth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3420 North Bosworth Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 North Bosworth Ave. have a pool?
No, 3420 North Bosworth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3420 North Bosworth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3420 North Bosworth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 North Bosworth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 North Bosworth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
