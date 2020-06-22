All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

3306 N Albany

3306 North Albany Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3306 North Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Nick at 312/613-6824. 3304 N. Albany - Garden / Avondale / 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath / Available Now! / $1,475/Month / $1,475 Security Deposit / Central A/C and Gas Heat / Tenant Pays Gas & Electric / Laundry in Unit / Cats OK w/ No Fee / Easy Street Parking / Minimum 1-Year Lease Stainless Steel Full Kitchen Package! (Dishwasher/ Microwave/ Refrigerator / Gas Range) / Huge Shared Backyard / Hardwood Floors / Great Closet Space 10 Minute Walk to Belmont Blue Line. Entrance to 90/94 minutes away.Jewel and Aldi in walking distance. A few restaurants and bars nearby include: Kuma's Corner, Revolution Brewing - Brewery & Taproom, Traspasada, Cafe Tola and Honey Butter Fried Chicken, just to name a few. Adjacent to Old Irving Park, Roscoe Village Background check VERIFIES Employment / Credit / Income / Eviction Record and Background Check. Please call Nick 312.613.6824 to schedule a showing, 1 year lease, $50 credit/background check per adult. Cogent Real Estate, LLC - an IL licensed broker www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal opportunity housing

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 N Albany have any available units?
3306 N Albany doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 N Albany have?
Some of 3306 N Albany's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 N Albany currently offering any rent specials?
3306 N Albany isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 N Albany pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 N Albany is pet friendly.
Does 3306 N Albany offer parking?
No, 3306 N Albany does not offer parking.
Does 3306 N Albany have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3306 N Albany offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 N Albany have a pool?
No, 3306 N Albany does not have a pool.
Does 3306 N Albany have accessible units?
No, 3306 N Albany does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 N Albany have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 N Albany has units with dishwashers.
