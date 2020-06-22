3306 N Albany

Amenities

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Nick at 312/613-6824. 3304 N. Albany - Garden / Avondale / 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath / Available Now! / $1,475/Month / $1,475 Security Deposit / Central A/C and Gas Heat / Tenant Pays Gas & Electric / Laundry in Unit / Cats OK w/ No Fee / Easy Street Parking / Minimum 1-Year Lease Stainless Steel Full Kitchen Package! (Dishwasher/ Microwave/ Refrigerator / Gas Range) / Huge Shared Backyard / Hardwood Floors / Great Closet Space 10 Minute Walk to Belmont Blue Line. Entrance to 90/94 minutes away.Jewel and Aldi in walking distance. A few restaurants and bars nearby include: Kuma's Corner, Revolution Brewing - Brewery & Taproom, Traspasada, Cafe Tola and Honey Butter Fried Chicken, just to name a few. Adjacent to Old Irving Park, Roscoe Village Background check VERIFIES Employment / Credit / Income / Eviction Record and Background Check. Please call Nick 312.613.6824 to schedule a showing, 1 year lease, $50 credit/background check per adult. Cogent Real Estate, LLC - an IL licensed broker www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal opportunity housing



