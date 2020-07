Amenities

This 24-unit property in Washington Park, Chicago features Phone Entry Intercom, Dining Room, and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Walking distance to Save-A-Lot, Rothschild Liquor Mart, and Sammy's Grill & Restaurant. Pets are welcome! Easily accessible via King Drive & 62nd Street Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at King Drive. Call today to hear about our current promotions and to schedule your showing!

