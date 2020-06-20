3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Penthouse 2bd/2bath overlooking Humboldt Park. Very spacious unit with wide living room that includes an additional den space. Hardwood floors throughout, SS appliances, granite counter tops, in-unit washer/dryer, Central AC & GFA. Lots of interior storage through out the unit with custom closets in master bedroom. Master bath includes double vanity. Private rear deck outdoor space and one exterior parking space included. Pets allowed. Entire unit has just been freshly painted. Vacant and available to tour. Available for immediate move-in!