All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard

3147 West Augusta Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Humboldt Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3147 West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60622
Humboldt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Penthouse 2bd/2bath overlooking Humboldt Park. Very spacious unit with wide living room that includes an additional den space. Hardwood floors throughout, SS appliances, granite counter tops, in-unit washer/dryer, Central AC & GFA. Lots of interior storage through out the unit with custom closets in master bedroom. Master bath includes double vanity. Private rear deck outdoor space and one exterior parking space included. Pets allowed. Entire unit has just been freshly painted. Vacant and available to tour. Available for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard have any available units?
3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard have?
Some of 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3147 West AUGUSTA Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1225 Old Town
1225 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
Axis
441 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
5535 S Kimbark
5535 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
5234 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5355-5361 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5355 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Millennium on LaSalle
29 S Lasalle St
Chicago, IL 60505
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College