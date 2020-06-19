All apartments in Chicago
3136 N Oakley Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3136 N Oakley Ave

3136 North Oakley Avenue · (786) 622-6882
Location

3136 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Location! Washer/Dryer In Unit! Deck! Yard - Property Id: 254296

Take a look at this beautiful1 bedroom, 1 bathroom loft located in the beautiful neighborhood of Roscoe Village in Lakeview, on a quaint tree-lined street. Features include bamboo hardwood floors throughout, great closet space, newly renovated kitchen and a dishwasher, travertine tiled bathroom, NEW laundry in unit, central heat, and a private deck. Just steps to multiple bus stops, as well as multiple restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

*VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE*

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254296
Property Id 254296

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5754618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 N Oakley Ave have any available units?
3136 N Oakley Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3136 N Oakley Ave have?
Some of 3136 N Oakley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 N Oakley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3136 N Oakley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 N Oakley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3136 N Oakley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3136 N Oakley Ave offer parking?
No, 3136 N Oakley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3136 N Oakley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3136 N Oakley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 N Oakley Ave have a pool?
No, 3136 N Oakley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3136 N Oakley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3136 N Oakley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 N Oakley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3136 N Oakley Ave has units with dishwashers.
