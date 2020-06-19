All apartments in Chicago
308 West 24th Street

308 West 24th Street · (773) 886-0660
Location

308 West 24th Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Armour Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Spacious newly remodeled 5Bed/2bath townhouse for rent right in CHINATOWN! The first level features a living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The second level features 3 large size bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout and furniture ready (beds, TV, sofa, dining table, chairs..etc). Kitchen with granite countertop and fully equipped with stainless steel refrigerator/stove, microwave, exhaust fan, toaster..etc. Central heating and cooling system. Utilities of water, gas, electricity, and the internet are all included. 2 car garage available for additional rent. Few mins walk to shops, local restaurants, grocery stores, library, banks, schools, park, bus stop and CTA Red Line train stations..etc. Close to Downtown and all major highways. Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 West 24th Street have any available units?
308 West 24th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 West 24th Street have?
Some of 308 West 24th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 West 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 West 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 West 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 308 West 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 308 West 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 308 West 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 308 West 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 West 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 West 24th Street have a pool?
No, 308 West 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 West 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 308 West 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 West 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 West 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
