308 West 24th Street

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Spacious newly remodeled 5Bed/2bath townhouse for rent right in CHINATOWN! The first level features a living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The second level features 3 large size bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout and furniture ready (beds, TV, sofa, dining table, chairs..etc). Kitchen with granite countertop and fully equipped with stainless steel refrigerator/stove, microwave, exhaust fan, toaster..etc. Central heating and cooling system. Utilities of water, gas, electricity, and the internet are all included. 2 car garage available for additional rent. Few mins walk to shops, local restaurants, grocery stores, library, banks, schools, park, bus stop and CTA Red Line train stations..etc. Close to Downtown and all major highways. Credit and background check required.