Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage accessible elevator bbq/grill bike storage business center lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Reside on Green Street is conveniently located in Chicago's River West neighborhood. The CTA Grand Blue Line stop is located just steps away, making your commute downtown a breeze! The community features a fitness center, swimming pool, roof deck, dog run & a fire pit! Other amenities include 24/7 concierge services, 24-hour emergency maintenance, Reside Athletics, Reside Referral Program and our Reside Rewards Program. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.