Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:12 PM

3033 North Monticello Avenue

3033 North Monticello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3033 North Monticello Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Bright and stunning two bedroom and two bathroom condo in an amazing location! This recently remodeled home features tall ceilings, recessed lighting, beautiful hardwood floors, custom crown molding, an abundance of natural light, a private deck, and two parking spaces. The kitchen feature stainless steel appliances, striking 42 inch cherry cabinetry, and granite countertops. The bright and spacious master bedroom features a full bathroom with marble floors, granite countertops, and a soaking tub. Enjoy the outdoors on your private deck or pristine backyard, perfect for summer barbeques. Perfectly situated in an ideal location and just steps from dining, shopping, entertainment, transportation, outdoor parks, and much more! This rare beauty won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 North Monticello Avenue have any available units?
3033 North Monticello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 North Monticello Avenue have?
Some of 3033 North Monticello Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 North Monticello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3033 North Monticello Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 North Monticello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3033 North Monticello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3033 North Monticello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3033 North Monticello Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3033 North Monticello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 North Monticello Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 North Monticello Avenue have a pool?
No, 3033 North Monticello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3033 North Monticello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3033 North Monticello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 North Monticello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 North Monticello Avenue has units with dishwashers.
