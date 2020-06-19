3033 North Monticello Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Bright and stunning two bedroom and two bathroom condo in an amazing location! This recently remodeled home features tall ceilings, recessed lighting, beautiful hardwood floors, custom crown molding, an abundance of natural light, a private deck, and two parking spaces. The kitchen feature stainless steel appliances, striking 42 inch cherry cabinetry, and granite countertops. The bright and spacious master bedroom features a full bathroom with marble floors, granite countertops, and a soaking tub. Enjoy the outdoors on your private deck or pristine backyard, perfect for summer barbeques. Perfectly situated in an ideal location and just steps from dining, shopping, entertainment, transportation, outdoor parks, and much more! This rare beauty won't last long!