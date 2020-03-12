2901 S King Drive

Amenities

Bronzeville Studio Apartment, Gorgeous Views, FTC Windows! Enjoy an easy commute downtown from your Bronzeville studio apartment. Floor to ceiling windows from this apartment offer tremendous views.



This unit comes equipped with A/C sleeve units, wall to wall carpeting, two closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Price and availability subject to change without notice. Please call or email for current pricing and availability for your exact move in date. This Bronzeville high rise has 24 hour maintenance and on-site management. Parking is available for $20 a year. Pet Friendly! Steps from 31st Street Harbor, the McCormick Place Bird Sanctuary and the 31st Street Beach.



Conveniently located near Lake Shore Drive, I-55 and I-94, as well as the 27th St Metra Station. Photos and floor plan(s) are of a model unit in the building of similar size and quality. Contact Candice 312-585-2200 to schedule a showing. Pricing and availability is subject to change daily.



