Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:15 AM

2901 S King Drive

2901 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive · (312) 585-2200
Location

2901 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Chicago, IL 60616
Douglas

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Bronzeville Studio Apartment, Gorgeous Views, FTC Windows! Enjoy an easy commute downtown from your Bronzeville studio apartment. Floor to ceiling windows from this apartment offer tremendous views.

This unit comes equipped with A/C sleeve units, wall to wall carpeting, two closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Price and availability subject to change without notice. Please call or email for current pricing and availability for your exact move in date. This Bronzeville high rise has 24 hour maintenance and on-site management. Parking is available for $20 a year. Pet Friendly! Steps from 31st Street Harbor, the McCormick Place Bird Sanctuary and the 31st Street Beach.

Conveniently located near Lake Shore Drive, I-55 and I-94, as well as the 27th St Metra Station. Photos and floor plan(s) are of a model unit in the building of similar size and quality. Contact Candice 312-585-2200 to schedule a showing. Pricing and availability is subject to change daily.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 S King Drive have any available units?
2901 S King Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 S King Drive have?
Some of 2901 S King Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 S King Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2901 S King Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 S King Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 S King Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2901 S King Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2901 S King Drive does offer parking.
Does 2901 S King Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 S King Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 S King Drive have a pool?
No, 2901 S King Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2901 S King Drive have accessible units?
No, 2901 S King Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 S King Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 S King Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
