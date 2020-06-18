2857 W Belmont Ave 2R

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom in Avondale!! - Property Id: 274901
Enjoy the best in vintage style with modern touches! Our elegant walk-up features a recently renovated apartment and a spacious layout in the heart of Avondale. Highlights include hardwood floors, bay windows, new kitchen appliances, refinished baths, central A/C, in-unit laundry, and shared outdoor space. Pets welcome!
Share the block with amazing bar/restaurants Kuma's Korner and Donermen, steps from Beer Temple, one of the best craft beer sources in town. Charming Brands Park is one block north, and Belmont Ave buses carry you the short distance to Blue Line trains for an easy ride to The Loop and O'Hare airport.
Availability: 6/1
Price: $1575
Location 2855-57 W Belmont Ave
Large Bay Windows
Hardwood Floors
Natural Lighting
SS Appliances
In Unit W/D
Central A/C
Close to Blue Line
Spacious Bedrooms
