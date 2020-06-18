All apartments in Chicago
2857 W Belmont Ave 2R
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2857 W Belmont Ave 2R

2857 West Belmont Avenue · (630) 999-1767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2857 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom in Avondale!! - Property Id: 274901

Enjoy the best in vintage style with modern touches! Our elegant walk-up features a recently renovated apartment and a spacious layout in the heart of Avondale. Highlights include hardwood floors, bay windows, new kitchen appliances, refinished baths, central A/C, in-unit laundry, and shared outdoor space. Pets welcome!

Share the block with amazing bar/restaurants Kuma's Korner and Donermen, steps from Beer Temple, one of the best craft beer sources in town. Charming Brands Park is one block north, and Belmont Ave buses carry you the short distance to Blue Line trains for an easy ride to The Loop and O'Hare airport.

Availability: 6/1
Price: $1575
Location 2855-57 W Belmont Ave

Amenities:
Large Bay Windows
Hardwood Floors
Natural Lighting
SS Appliances
In Unit W/D
Central A/C
Close to Blue Line
Spacious Bedrooms
-Peak Realty. Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767. DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274901
Property Id 274901

(RLNE5760981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R have any available units?
2857 W Belmont Ave 2R has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R have?
Some of 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R currently offering any rent specials?
2857 W Belmont Ave 2R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R pet-friendly?
No, 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R offer parking?
No, 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R does not offer parking.
Does 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R have a pool?
No, 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R does not have a pool.
Does 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R have accessible units?
No, 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2857 W Belmont Ave 2R has units with dishwashers.
