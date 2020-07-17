2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Brand New 2-bed/2.5-bath duplex in Logan Square - Brand new two-bedroom plus den, two and a half bathroom duplex apartment in Logan Square. Five minute walk to the California Blue Line stop. Three blocks to the 606. One block from a grocery store, UPS store, 7-11, coffee, ice cream, brewery, and restaurants. Less than a five minute walk to numerous other restaurants and bars.



Amenities: full-size washer-dryer; brand new Bosch appliances, including a dishwasher; built-in microwave and wine fridge; garbage disposal; huge backyard and rear patio; easy parking in front.



Great quiet one-way block. Beautiful natural light. Easy access to the highway and public transportation.



(RLNE5880654)