2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1

2844 West Mclean Avenue · (312) 625-3137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2844 West Mclean Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2844 W. McLean Ave. - McLean Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,425

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Brand New 2-bed/2.5-bath duplex in Logan Square - Brand new two-bedroom plus den, two and a half bathroom duplex apartment in Logan Square. Five minute walk to the California Blue Line stop. Three blocks to the 606. One block from a grocery store, UPS store, 7-11, coffee, ice cream, brewery, and restaurants. Less than a five minute walk to numerous other restaurants and bars.

Amenities: full-size washer-dryer; brand new Bosch appliances, including a dishwasher; built-in microwave and wine fridge; garbage disposal; huge backyard and rear patio; easy parking in front.

Great quiet one-way block. Beautiful natural light. Easy access to the highway and public transportation.

(RLNE5880654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 have any available units?
2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 has a unit available for $3,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 have?
Some of 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2844 W. McLean Ave. Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
