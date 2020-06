2844 North Southport Avenue

Amenities

2BED/2BA DUPLEX ON SOUTHPORT~PARKING INCLD~IN-UNIT LAUNDRY

2BED/2BA DUPLEX IN GREAT SOUTHPORT LOCATION! THIS WONDERFUL UNIT HAS A FIREPLACE, PARKING AND IN-UNIT LAUNDRY! THERE IS ALSO A SMALL PATIO FOR BBQ! HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 1ST FLOOR. MASTER SUITE HAS FULL MASTER BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET. SECURED GATED COURTYARD BUILDING IN GREAT LAKEVIEW LOCATION. LOCATED WEST OF THE DIVERSEY BROWN LINE, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR GROCERY, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, NIGHTLIFE AND MORE. PETS ARE WELCOME!



