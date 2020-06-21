2566 West Armitage Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful sun-drenched gated Logan Square Area rental unit offers two bedrooms one spacious bath with a walk in shower and separate soaking tub. Also hardwood floors throughout and many windows, ample closet space in each bedroom plus a separate coat closet and linen closet. This unit offers an in-unit washer and dryer. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space ready for you to bring your four bar stools. This is a non-smoking property which offers a nice common outdoor space. The location could not be better as the Armitage bus stop is just steps away and CTA Blue line a 5 minute walk, the interstate 90/94 is a mile away. Great location to many restaurants, shopping, parks and local farmers market.