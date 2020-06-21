All apartments in Chicago
2566 West Armitage Avenue

Location

2566 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
microwave
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful sun-drenched gated Logan Square Area rental unit offers two bedrooms one spacious bath with a walk in shower and separate soaking tub. Also hardwood floors throughout and many windows, ample closet space in each bedroom plus a separate coat closet and linen closet. This unit offers an in-unit washer and dryer. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space ready for you to bring your four bar stools. This is a non-smoking property which offers a nice common outdoor space. The location could not be better as the Armitage bus stop is just steps away and CTA Blue line a 5 minute walk, the interstate 90/94 is a mile away. Great location to many restaurants, shopping, parks and local farmers market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2566 West Armitage Avenue have any available units?
2566 West Armitage Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2566 West Armitage Avenue have?
Some of 2566 West Armitage Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2566 West Armitage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2566 West Armitage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2566 West Armitage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2566 West Armitage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2566 West Armitage Avenue offer parking?
No, 2566 West Armitage Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2566 West Armitage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2566 West Armitage Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2566 West Armitage Avenue have a pool?
No, 2566 West Armitage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2566 West Armitage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2566 West Armitage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2566 West Armitage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2566 West Armitage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
