Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

2520 West Cortez Street - 2R

2520 West Cortez Street · (630) 802-4878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2520 West Cortez Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
You will love living in this top floor 2bd/1bth apartment! Gut rehabbed in 2018! Condo quality finishes. This sunny and spacious unit includes upgrades with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, a Whirlpool dual temperature controlled wine & beverage fridge, Nest Thermostat, central air, white shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and granite countertops. All recent bathroom fixtures with subway tile throughout shower / bath. Both bedrooms can easily fit a king sized bed and more. Floors have been refinished!

Conveniently located near Western Ave and Division Street. Incredible restaurants, night life and all the best that Ukrainian Village, West Town, Wicker Park, and Humboldt Park have to offer.

Parking available for additional cost. Easy street parking

No security deposit. One time move in fee.
This property has been gut rehabbed to the studs in 2018! Incredible features such as stainless steel whirlpool appliances and wine fridge! Huge bedrooms and hardwood floor throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R have any available units?
2520 West Cortez Street - 2R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R have?
Some of 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R currently offering any rent specials?
2520 West Cortez Street - 2R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R is pet friendly.
Does 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R offer parking?
Yes, 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R does offer parking.
Does 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R have a pool?
Yes, 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R has a pool.
Does 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R have accessible units?
No, 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 West Cortez Street - 2R has units with dishwashers.
