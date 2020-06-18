2520 West Cortez Street - 2R

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool

You will love living in this top floor 2bd/1bth apartment! Gut rehabbed in 2018! Condo quality finishes. This sunny and spacious unit includes upgrades with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, a Whirlpool dual temperature controlled wine & beverage fridge, Nest Thermostat, central air, white shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and granite countertops. All recent bathroom fixtures with subway tile throughout shower / bath. Both bedrooms can easily fit a king sized bed and more. Floors have been refinished!



Conveniently located near Western Ave and Division Street. Incredible restaurants, night life and all the best that Ukrainian Village, West Town, Wicker Park, and Humboldt Park have to offer.



Parking available for additional cost. Easy street parking



No security deposit. One time move in fee.

