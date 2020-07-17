All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

25 E Delaware Pl

25 East Delaware Place · No Longer Available
Location

25 East Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
bbq/grill
GLAM GOLD COAST STUDIO - HUGE PRIVATE BALCONY! W/D - Property Id: 303372

Glam studio living in downtown Chicago
AMAZING location, walkable to all of Chicago's best restaurants, bars, & shops! Gibsons, Mich Ave, Oak Street, Tavern on Rush
Stunning kitchen with quartz countertops, SS appliances
Spacious floor plan
Massive floor to ceiling windows
Balcony
Hardwood

Outdoor Living Room
Outdoor Terrace
Gym
Business Center
Cabanas and Grilling Stations
24 Hour Door Staff

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303372
Property Id 303372

(RLNE5911856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 E Delaware Pl have any available units?
25 E Delaware Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 E Delaware Pl have?
Some of 25 E Delaware Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 E Delaware Pl currently offering any rent specials?
25 E Delaware Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 E Delaware Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 E Delaware Pl is pet friendly.
Does 25 E Delaware Pl offer parking?
No, 25 E Delaware Pl does not offer parking.
Does 25 E Delaware Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 E Delaware Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 E Delaware Pl have a pool?
No, 25 E Delaware Pl does not have a pool.
Does 25 E Delaware Pl have accessible units?
No, 25 E Delaware Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 25 E Delaware Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 E Delaware Pl has units with dishwashers.
