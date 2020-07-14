All apartments in Chicago
7934-42 S Wabash
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

7934-42 S Wabash

7934 S Wabash Ave · (312) 516-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7934 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7934-42 S Wabash.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Welcome to 7934 S Wabash Ave in the Chatham area! This 32 unit building offers Studios, 1-2 Bedroom units including
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

On-site Laundry, Phone entry intercom, Pre-wired phone/cable, Dining Room, Eat-in kitchen, Hardwood floors, and Heat. This location is easily accessible via (ME Metra Electric, RI Rock Island, Cta Red Line as well as 79 79th, 75 74th-75th, 8A South Halsted, 29 State, 24 Wentworth Bus Lines). Call to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7934-42 S Wabash have any available units?
7934-42 S Wabash doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7934-42 S Wabash have?
Some of 7934-42 S Wabash's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7934-42 S Wabash currently offering any rent specials?
7934-42 S Wabash is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7934-42 S Wabash pet-friendly?
No, 7934-42 S Wabash is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7934-42 S Wabash offer parking?
No, 7934-42 S Wabash does not offer parking.
Does 7934-42 S Wabash have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7934-42 S Wabash does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7934-42 S Wabash have a pool?
No, 7934-42 S Wabash does not have a pool.
Does 7934-42 S Wabash have accessible units?
No, 7934-42 S Wabash does not have accessible units.
Does 7934-42 S Wabash have units with dishwashers?
No, 7934-42 S Wabash does not have units with dishwashers.
