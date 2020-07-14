7934-42 S Wabash

Amenities
Welcome to 7934 S Wabash Ave in the Chatham area! This 32 unit building offers Studios, 1-2 Bedroom units including
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/
On-site Laundry, Phone entry intercom, Pre-wired phone/cable, Dining Room, Eat-in kitchen, Hardwood floors, and Heat. This location is easily accessible via (ME Metra Electric, RI Rock Island, Cta Red Line as well as 79 79th, 75 74th-75th, 8A South Halsted, 29 State, 24 Wentworth Bus Lines). Call to schedule a showing today!