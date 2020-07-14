Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7031 S Chappel.
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 13-unit building in South Shore, Chicago features free internet, on-site laundry, pre-wired phone/cable, security cameras, bonus room/den. dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and free heat. Walking distance to Dunkin Donuts, Walgreens, and can be easily accessed via ME Metra Electric at the Bryn Mawr stop. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds (Akita, Chow, Doberman, Elkhounds, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canarios, Rottweiler, St. Bernard, Wolf Breeds)