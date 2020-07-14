All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

7031 S Chappel

7031 S Chappel Ave · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7031 S Chappel Ave, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7033-3A · Avail. now

$830

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7031 S Chappel.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 13-unit building in South Shore, Chicago features free internet, on-site laundry, pre-wired phone/cable, security cameras, bonus room/den. dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and free heat. Walking distance to Dunkin Donuts, Walgreens, and can be easily accessed via ME Metra Electric at the Bryn Mawr stop. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds (Akita, Chow, Doberman, Elkhounds, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canarios, Rottweiler, St. Bernard, Wolf Breeds)
Parking Details: street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7031 S Chappel have any available units?
7031 S Chappel has a unit available for $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7031 S Chappel have?
Some of 7031 S Chappel's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7031 S Chappel currently offering any rent specials?
7031 S Chappel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 S Chappel pet-friendly?
Yes, 7031 S Chappel is pet friendly.
Does 7031 S Chappel offer parking?
Yes, 7031 S Chappel offers parking.
Does 7031 S Chappel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7031 S Chappel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 S Chappel have a pool?
No, 7031 S Chappel does not have a pool.
Does 7031 S Chappel have accessible units?
No, 7031 S Chappel does not have accessible units.
Does 7031 S Chappel have units with dishwashers?
No, 7031 S Chappel does not have units with dishwashers.
