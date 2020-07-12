154 Apartments for rent in Hyde Park, Chicago, IL
From Frank Lloyd Wright designed houses to high-rise apartments, Hyde Park and the word lack couldn't be more distant when it comes to housing. The good news is that you can get a place you truly will love.
Looking at the Right Time
Before you soak up the sweet city vistas from Promontory Point, you must get a home. In this south side neighborhood, apartment rentals abound. As long as you look at the right time, you shouldn't encounter any issues as this, like much of Chicago, is a convenient market for renters. There are many available homes every month, but summer sees a surge in open housing, as many residents move during this period if obligations call them away. Allot three weeks to find what you want, regardless of whether you seek studio apartments or duplexes for rent in Hyde Park. It may not take that long, which will leave you time to watch your favorite Muhammad Ali fight (he was once a resident).
Hurdling Any Obstacles
If you move into a new managed complex, you won't have to worry as much about things being broken. You will discover during your apartment search that many houses and town homes are older in Hyde Park. Make sure everything has been updated or is at least running efficiently. Inquire with the landlord about appliances and heating. Check windows to make sure they seal up well. Most homes have aged gracefully, but it's always best to check.
Signing the Papers
In addition to one month's rent and deposit, you must dust off that residence history resume, get a credit check and prove you can pay rent. Then you can start reading Saul Bellow's The Adventures of Augie March. Saul Bellow was once a resident, too.
Divided into three distinct sections, Hyde Park offers various things for various people. Choosing the area that fits you best is key to enjoying life here.
East Hyde Park: Where you will find lots of condos in high rises. The Museum of Science and Industry is here.
Kenwood: Highlights like Drexel Fountain, historic homes and Harold Washington Park make this area famous. There are a lot of eateries as well.
University of Chicago: This neighborhood features the Nuclear Energy Statue and lots of housing.
Unlike most of Chicago, all forms of transit -- car, bus, train, foot and bike -- are useful here; most locals choose a combination of those five modes. Every day people are on the move here. Spots like the Hyde Park Art Center, Court Theatre and Midway Park are filled with visitors. Hyde Park's restaurants delight, too, as establishments like Harold's Chicken Shack and Rajun Cajun are great. When night falls, the scene roars at spots like Cove Lounge and Falcon Inn. The balance of arts, culture, green space, food and drinks is what makes Hyde Park a wonderful place.