154 Apartments for rent in Hyde Park, Chicago, IL

From Frank Lloyd Wright designed houses to high-rise apartments, Hyde Park and the word lack couldn't be more distant when it comes to housing. The good news is that you can get a place you truly will love.

Looking at the Right Time

Before you soak up the sweet city vistas from Promontory Point, you must get a home. In this south side neighborhood, apartment rentals abound. As long as you look at the right time, you shouldn't encounter any issues as this, like much of Chicago, is a convenient market for renters. There are many available homes every month, but summer sees a surge in open housing, as many residents move during this period if obligations call them away. Allot three weeks to find what you want, regardless of whether you seek studio apartments or duplexes for rent in Hyde Park. It may not take that long, which will leave you time to watch your favorite Muhammad Ali fight (he was once a resident).

Hurdling Any Obstacles

If you move into a new managed complex, you won't have to worry as much about things being broken. You will discover during your apartment search that many houses and town homes are older in Hyde Park. Make sure everything has been updated or is at least running efficiently. Inquire with the landlord about appliances and heating. Check windows to make sure they seal up well. Most homes have aged gracefully, but it's always best to check.

Signing the Papers

In addition to one month's rent and deposit, you must dust off that residence history resume, get a credit check and prove you can pay rent. Then you can start reading Saul Bellow's The Adventures of Augie March. Saul Bellow was once a resident, too.