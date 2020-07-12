AL
154 Apartments for rent in Hyde Park, Chicago, IL

Verified

1 of 250

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
30 Units Available
City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,175
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1403 sqft
Downtown property offers private balconies, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Residents also enjoy an on-site pool, gym and doorman at this green community. Located near the shopping and dining options of South Lake Park Avenue.
Verified

1 of 198

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
41 Units Available
Shoreland Apartments
5454 S Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,750
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1127 sqft
Prime location near Highway 41 and the Lakefront Trail. Pet-friendly residence is a renovated historic hotel, with expansive lobby, doorman, guest parking, bike storage, business center and game room. Some studio to three-bedroom apartments come furnished.
Verified

1 of 159

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
122 Units Available
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1191 sqft
EXTRAORDINARY AMENITIES Your home is more than just your apartment. Come home to amenities that go above and beyond services and conveniences that make your life easier and bespoke spaces that make your life more enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 246

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
30 Units Available
Windermere House
1642 E 56th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,250
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1168 sqft
Classic 1920s style apartment with preserved features, granite counters, walk-in closets and new renovations. Community offers bike storage, fitness center, on-site laundry, elevator and concierge.
Verified

1 of 108

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
12 Units Available
5500 S. Cornell Avenue
5493 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
295 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
702 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
724 sqft
Converted elegant hotel with 1920s character, parking, on-site laundry and bike storage. Residents enjoy units with walk in closets, hardwood floors and laundry. Located in Hyde Park, close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
11 Units Available
Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$999
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
715 sqft
Restored apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Exercise at the onsite fitness center. Bike storage available. Minutes from the University of Chicago. Close to Lake Shore Drive and I-90/I-94.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments
801 E Drexel Sq, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
350 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and two-bedroom apartments outfitted with an open floor plan. On-site laundry offers a convenient service for residents. A patio or balcony provides outdoor living space.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 01:46pm
$
15 Units Available
Hyde Park Tower Apartments
5140 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,458
1183 sqft
Downtown living in the heart of Chicago. Across the street from Harold Washington Park and near Lake Shore Drive. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Just blocks from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
59 Units Available
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,195
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,443
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
850 sqft
Designed by architect Mies van der Rohe, newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and brand new bathrooms. Complex has elevator, laundry on-site and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 138

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
31 Units Available
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,395
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
888 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Harold Washington Park. Luxury living with on-site pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated, 1920s-building with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
5 Units Available
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$865
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
580 sqft
Brick-faced apartment building with early 20th-century craftsmanship. Recently renovated apartments have a fireplace, granite counters and hardwood floors. Some on-site parking, a community gym and on-site laundry. Borders Washington Park, with local schools close by.
Verified

1 of 139

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
26 Units Available
East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,095
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to public transportation, steps from the 51st/53rd Street L station. Residents live in units with patios or balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes maintenance, parking, gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 108

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
23 Units Available
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
455 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
709 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with maple cabinetry and walk-in closets. Residents get access to a clubhouse, fitness zone, and laundry center on site. Near Metra stops. Close to Harper Theatre.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
8 Units Available
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$979
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
947 sqft
Bright Hyde Park units near Lake Michigan. Hardwood floors and natural light. Large bay windows. Recently renovated. Community bike storage available to all tenants. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 92

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
6 Units Available
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,285
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
716 sqft
Stylish apartments boast hardwood floors, air conditioning, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community amenities feature a clubhouse, business center and on-site laundry. Complex is situated right next to Washington Park and only minutes from I-90/94.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
3 Units Available
Ellis Court
5301 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,075
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Drexel Square and Nichols Park. Lavishly appointed apartments with a modern kitchen, luxury appliances and hardwood flooring. A pleasant community includes a courtyard, 24-hour maintenance and internet access.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
2 Units Available
5535 S Kimbark
5535 S Kimbark Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
746 sqft
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and radiant heat. Laundry center on site. Conveniently located just minutes from restaurants, retail, the University of Chicago, and public transportation. Pet friendly. Near Nichols Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
5 Units Available
5202-5210 S. Cornell Avenue
5202 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$997
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One-bedroom apartments a few blocks from Lake Michigan. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Courtyard and bike storage. Walking distance to the restaurants on 53rd Street.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
2 Units Available
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just two blocks from the University of Chicago. Residents live in pet-friendly units with patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community features parking, on-site laundry and internet access.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$915
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
1215 E.hyde Park Blvd
1215 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
2 Units Available
5400-5408 S. Ingleside Avenue
5400-5408 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1021 sqft
Located near the University of Chicago, apartments feature air conditioning, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Amenities include bike storage, internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are allowed.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$930
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Hyde Park
Neighborhood Guide
Moving to Hyde Park

From Frank Lloyd Wright designed houses to high-rise apartments, Hyde Park and the word lack couldn't be more distant when it comes to housing. The good news is that you can get a place you truly will love.

Looking at the Right Time

Before you soak up the sweet city vistas from Promontory Point, you must get a home. In this south side neighborhood, apartment rentals abound. As long as you look at the right time, you shouldn't encounter any issues as this, like much of Chicago, is a convenient market for renters. There are many available homes every month, but summer sees a surge in open housing, as many residents move during this period if obligations call them away. Allot three weeks to find what you want, regardless of whether you seek studio apartments or duplexes for rent in Hyde Park. It may not take that long, which will leave you time to watch your favorite Muhammad Ali fight (he was once a resident).

Hurdling Any Obstacles

If you move into a new managed complex, you won't have to worry as much about things being broken. You will discover during your apartment search that many houses and town homes are older in Hyde Park. Make sure everything has been updated or is at least running efficiently. Inquire with the landlord about appliances and heating. Check windows to make sure they seal up well. Most homes have aged gracefully, but it's always best to check.

Signing the Papers

In addition to one month's rent and deposit, you must dust off that residence history resume, get a credit check and prove you can pay rent. Then you can start reading Saul Bellow's The Adventures of Augie March. Saul Bellow was once a resident, too.

Hyde Park Sub-Neighborhoods

Divided into three distinct sections, Hyde Park offers various things for various people. Choosing the area that fits you best is key to enjoying life here.

East Hyde Park: Where you will find lots of condos in high rises. The Museum of Science and Industry is here.

Kenwood: Highlights like Drexel Fountain, historic homes and Harold Washington Park make this area famous. There are a lot of eateries as well.

University of Chicago: This neighborhood features the Nuclear Energy Statue and lots of housing.

Living in Hyde Park

Unlike most of Chicago, all forms of transit -- car, bus, train, foot and bike -- are useful here; most locals choose a combination of those five modes. Every day people are on the move here. Spots like the Hyde Park Art Center, Court Theatre and Midway Park are filled with visitors. Hyde Park's restaurants delight, too, as establishments like Harold's Chicken Shack and Rajun Cajun are great. When night falls, the scene roars at spots like Cove Lounge and Falcon Inn. The balance of arts, culture, green space, food and drinks is what makes Hyde Park a wonderful place.

