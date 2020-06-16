2442 W Rosemont Ave

Amenities

dishwasher some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

1 Bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 176031



Welcome to 2436-42 W Rosemont!



This could be your next home!

Won't last long!



No s.deposit

**AVAILABLE: NOW**



Heat: Not included

Water: Included

Cooking gas: Not included



No Security deposit,

Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,

3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600

Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)



Please note photos on this ad might from a similiar unit located in the same building.



If you're interested in viewing please contact me at

312-933-7055

Alex Ilic

LX Realty

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176031

Property Id 176031



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5808122)