2442 W Rosemont Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2442 W Rosemont Ave

2442 West Rosemont Avenue · (312) 933-7055
Location

2442 West Rosemont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1175 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 176031

Welcome to 2436-42 W Rosemont!

This could be your next home!
Won't last long!

No s.deposit
**AVAILABLE: NOW**

Heat: Not included
Water: Included
Cooking gas: Not included

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Please note photos on this ad might from a similiar unit located in the same building.

If you're interested in viewing please contact me at
312-933-7055
Alex Ilic
LX Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176031
Property Id 176031

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5808122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 W Rosemont Ave have any available units?
2442 W Rosemont Ave has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 W Rosemont Ave have?
Some of 2442 W Rosemont Ave's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 W Rosemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2442 W Rosemont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 W Rosemont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2442 W Rosemont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2442 W Rosemont Ave offer parking?
No, 2442 W Rosemont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2442 W Rosemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 W Rosemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 W Rosemont Ave have a pool?
No, 2442 W Rosemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2442 W Rosemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 2442 W Rosemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 W Rosemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 W Rosemont Ave has units with dishwashers.
