Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2344 W 24th Pl 1R

2344 West 24th Place · (773) 717-0733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2344 West 24th Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
LITTLE ITALY 1BED/1BATH W/PARKING READY NOW!! - Property Id: 242126

Great slightly updated 1st floor/walk right in 1 bed/1 bath with ceramic title flooring in the living/dining space, new appliances/dishwasher, large carpeted bedroom that fits queen sized bed, glass standup shower, small storage space, central air and new coin operated washer/dryers in building. Parking is included in the monthly rent. Be in the heart of Little Italy and close to Pete's Fresh Market, Planet Fitness and Walmart. CTA Pink line western stop 5 min walk.

$1,000 monthly rent
$400 non refundable move-in fee(no security deposit)

This unit is available 6/1 so act fast it will go quickly!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242126
Property Id 242126

(RLNE5753278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 W 24th Pl 1R have any available units?
2344 W 24th Pl 1R has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2344 W 24th Pl 1R have?
Some of 2344 W 24th Pl 1R's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 W 24th Pl 1R currently offering any rent specials?
2344 W 24th Pl 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 W 24th Pl 1R pet-friendly?
No, 2344 W 24th Pl 1R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2344 W 24th Pl 1R offer parking?
Yes, 2344 W 24th Pl 1R does offer parking.
Does 2344 W 24th Pl 1R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2344 W 24th Pl 1R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 W 24th Pl 1R have a pool?
No, 2344 W 24th Pl 1R does not have a pool.
Does 2344 W 24th Pl 1R have accessible units?
No, 2344 W 24th Pl 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 W 24th Pl 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2344 W 24th Pl 1R has units with dishwashers.
