2344 W 24th Pl 1R

LITTLE ITALY 1BED/1BATH W/PARKING READY NOW!! - Property Id: 242126



Great slightly updated 1st floor/walk right in 1 bed/1 bath with ceramic title flooring in the living/dining space, new appliances/dishwasher, large carpeted bedroom that fits queen sized bed, glass standup shower, small storage space, central air and new coin operated washer/dryers in building. Parking is included in the monthly rent. Be in the heart of Little Italy and close to Pete's Fresh Market, Planet Fitness and Walmart. CTA Pink line western stop 5 min walk.



$1,000 monthly rent

$400 non refundable move-in fee(no security deposit)



This unit is available 6/1 so act fast it will go quickly!

