Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:15 AM

2337 West Lake Street

2337 West Lake Street · (312) 265-8000
Location

2337 West Lake Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 Bedroom Apt with Hardwood Floors, Eat in Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Lots of Closet Space. In Unit Washer Dryer, High Ceilings, Central AC, Shared Outdoor Deck & Easy Street Parking. Close to Downtown, Metra and both the Blue & Green Line. Credit Score over 650 Required. This Apartment is on top of a very unique and respected Doggie Day Care Facility. Landlord can offer tenants a discount for daycare. Pets allowed but Landlord must approve. Pets fees may apply. Tenant Occupied. Video can be sent upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 West Lake Street have any available units?
2337 West Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2337 West Lake Street have?
Some of 2337 West Lake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 West Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
2337 West Lake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 West Lake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2337 West Lake Street is pet friendly.
Does 2337 West Lake Street offer parking?
No, 2337 West Lake Street does not offer parking.
Does 2337 West Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2337 West Lake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 West Lake Street have a pool?
No, 2337 West Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 2337 West Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 2337 West Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 West Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 West Lake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
