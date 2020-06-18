2337 West Lake Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 3 Bedroom Apt with Hardwood Floors, Eat in Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Lots of Closet Space. In Unit Washer Dryer, High Ceilings, Central AC, Shared Outdoor Deck & Easy Street Parking. Close to Downtown, Metra and both the Blue & Green Line. Credit Score over 650 Required. This Apartment is on top of a very unique and respected Doggie Day Care Facility. Landlord can offer tenants a discount for daycare. Pets allowed but Landlord must approve. Pets fees may apply. Tenant Occupied. Video can be sent upon request.