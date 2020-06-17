2336 West 24th Place

Amenities
Located in Prime Pilsen Heart of Italy are, This Brand NEW Rehab 4 Bedroom/ 3 Bath Duplex is a Condo Quality Unit, with 9FT Ceilings & Modern Lighting Throughout. The Kitchen has Large Quartz Counters, High End Stainless Steel Appliances & Elegant Shaker Style Kitchen Cabinetry. There is Oak Flooring Throughout. Washer/ Dryer in unit. Parking Pad in Rear Included in Rent! Steps to Public Transportation. In 2018, Forbes Listed Pilsen as One of "The Twelve Coolest Neighborhoods In The World."