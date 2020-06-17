All apartments in Chicago
2336 West 24th Place

2336 West 24th Place · (312) 286-0427
Location

2336 West 24th Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in Prime Pilsen Heart of Italy are, This Brand NEW Rehab 4 Bedroom/ 3 Bath Duplex is a Condo Quality Unit, with 9FT Ceilings & Modern Lighting Throughout. The Kitchen has Large Quartz Counters, High End Stainless Steel Appliances & Elegant Shaker Style Kitchen Cabinetry. There is Oak Flooring Throughout. Washer/ Dryer in unit. Parking Pad in Rear Included in Rent! Steps to Public Transportation. In 2018, Forbes Listed Pilsen as One of "The Twelve Coolest Neighborhoods In The World."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 West 24th Place have any available units?
2336 West 24th Place has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 West 24th Place have?
Some of 2336 West 24th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 West 24th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2336 West 24th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 West 24th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2336 West 24th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2336 West 24th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2336 West 24th Place does offer parking.
Does 2336 West 24th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2336 West 24th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 West 24th Place have a pool?
No, 2336 West 24th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2336 West 24th Place have accessible units?
No, 2336 West 24th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 West 24th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 West 24th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
