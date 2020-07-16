23 North GREEN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Rarely available true 4 bedroom/2.5 bath West Loop condo that checks all the boxes! Massive master bedroom with walk in closet, open floor plan, highly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, & garbage disposal. In unit laundry w amazing storage, central air/heat, tons of closet space throughout, private deck, private storage unit, plus TWO heated parking spaces & high speed Webpass internet included in monthly rent! Just steps to Randolph Street, Whole Foods/Marianos, & both the El & Metra! Skinner Elementary School District. Don't wait long, this one won't last!