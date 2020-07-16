All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 23 North GREEN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
23 North GREEN Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

23 North GREEN Street

23 North Green Street · (516) 353-0798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23 North Green Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Rarely available true 4 bedroom/2.5 bath West Loop condo that checks all the boxes! Massive master bedroom with walk in closet, open floor plan, highly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, & garbage disposal. In unit laundry w amazing storage, central air/heat, tons of closet space throughout, private deck, private storage unit, plus TWO heated parking spaces & high speed Webpass internet included in monthly rent! Just steps to Randolph Street, Whole Foods/Marianos, & both the El & Metra! Skinner Elementary School District. Don't wait long, this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 North GREEN Street have any available units?
23 North GREEN Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 North GREEN Street have?
Some of 23 North GREEN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 North GREEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 North GREEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 North GREEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 North GREEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 23 North GREEN Street offer parking?
Yes, 23 North GREEN Street offers parking.
Does 23 North GREEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 North GREEN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 North GREEN Street have a pool?
No, 23 North GREEN Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 North GREEN Street have accessible units?
No, 23 North GREEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 North GREEN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 North GREEN Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 23 North GREEN Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
540 West Briar Place
540 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
1438 W Belmont
1438 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2519-27 N Lincoln
2519 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1321 W Belmont
1321 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
925 East 46th Street
925 E 46th St
Chicago, IL 60653
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity