All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2140 Lincoln Park West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2140 Lincoln Park West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:56 PM

2140 Lincoln Park West

2140 North Lincoln Park West · (312) 451-8894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2140 North Lincoln Park West, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5206 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
The ideal space in the heart of Lincoln Park! Tastefully decorated and updated; 2 bd 2 bath condo with a great layout. Steps from Oz Park, Armitage retail, restaurants and the brown line. Unit features granite counters, 42 maple cabs, SS appliances, central ht/ac, in-unit laundry, prof org clst spce t/o ,spacious private deck, lrge add l priv storage.Bedrooms closets feature professionally installed closet organizers Parking Included! Owner wants a 2 year lease. Laundry inside. Rent includes parking, cable tv and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Lincoln Park West have any available units?
2140 Lincoln Park West has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 Lincoln Park West have?
Some of 2140 Lincoln Park West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Lincoln Park West currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Lincoln Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Lincoln Park West pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Lincoln Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2140 Lincoln Park West offer parking?
Yes, 2140 Lincoln Park West does offer parking.
Does 2140 Lincoln Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 Lincoln Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Lincoln Park West have a pool?
No, 2140 Lincoln Park West does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Lincoln Park West have accessible units?
No, 2140 Lincoln Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Lincoln Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2140 Lincoln Park West has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2140 Lincoln Park West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
5439 S.woodlawn Ave
5439 South Woodlawn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60616
The Seneca
200 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
7409 S Yates Blvd
7409 S Yates Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush
Chicago, IL 60611
Pangea Commons - 5015 S Champlain
5015 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity