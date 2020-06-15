2140 Lincoln Park West

Amenities
The ideal space in the heart of Lincoln Park! Tastefully decorated and updated; 2 bd 2 bath condo with a great layout. Steps from Oz Park, Armitage retail, restaurants and the brown line. Unit features granite counters, 42 maple cabs, SS appliances, central ht/ac, in-unit laundry, prof org clst spce t/o ,spacious private deck, lrge add l priv storage.Bedrooms closets feature professionally installed closet organizers Parking Included! Owner wants a 2 year lease. Laundry inside. Rent includes parking, cable tv and internet.