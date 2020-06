148 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, IL

Easy Moving Tips

Start checking around early for places to live in Franklin Park. If you plan to lease and you are from out of state, find a rental apartment that allows you wiggle room, just in case unexpected changes crop up with your new place of employment. You should also have important documents set aside. Your credit history, driver's license, insurance and character reference letter will come in handy. Know about property taxes for your new state and in particular, any housing codes you can use to your advantage. For example, home improvements to a place designated "a historic landmark," such as with the purchase of a bungalow in need of repairs, may grant you eight years of frozen taxes under the Illinois Historic Preservation Tax Freeze.