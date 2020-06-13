148 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, IL

Life in Franklin Park

When you can knock-off one hour of commute time from your day -- just being in the right location -- that's something to smile about. Residents of Franklin Park get to their destination with less road rage than the typical motorist; they zip across to the "burbs" and cities as needed and have more flexible time on their hands. Part of that extra time is spent shopping, dining out and enjoying the multiple leisurely activities in and around the village. Visiting the Franklin Park Public Library, the John Hancock Center or Buckingham Fountain usually invokes some community pride. For more laid-back fun, the locals can be spotted frolicking at either the Ohio Street Beach or North Avenue Beach. For residents, there's no denying that Franklin Park leans toward a hassle-free existence.