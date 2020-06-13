148 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, IL📍
There are good home values to be had in Franklin Park! Look around some of the real estate sites and you'll see townhouses for rent that look pretty decent. But, even better is investing in your own home. This village is, after all, a homeowner's haven. Now with the influx of employment seekers by the dozens and new construction of apartment complexes happening around, competitive deals are in your favor for flexible, affordable rental contracts.
Start checking around early for places to live in Franklin Park. If you plan to lease and you are from out of state, find a rental apartment that allows you wiggle room, just in case unexpected changes crop up with your new place of employment. You should also have important documents set aside. Your credit history, driver's license, insurance and character reference letter will come in handy. Know about property taxes for your new state and in particular, any housing codes you can use to your advantage. For example, home improvements to a place designated "a historic landmark," such as with the purchase of a bungalow in need of repairs, may grant you eight years of frozen taxes under the Illinois Historic Preservation Tax Freeze.
The neighborhoods of Franklin Park are grouped according to the borders they share and sheer proximity. It takes less than 14 minutes to access any one of these neighborhoods on easy stretches of road. The neighborhoods comprise Schiller Park, River Grove, North Lake, Melrose Park and Stone Park. Each one offers a different flavor, whether it's more community engagement, lower real estate and housing costs or more municipal services. Here's a brief description of the homes and rental apartments in the surrounding area.
Schiller Park: A medium-size community with an urban feel. It offers a good stock of townhouses for rent and sale. Homes range from modest to elaborate and will provide you with ample options.
River Grove: To the south of Schiller Park, River Grove bears a similar population size. The community showcases a variety of homes, condos, apartment complexes and studios to fit most budgets. If you need a duplex for rent, you'll likely find it here.
Northlake: Known affectionately as the "City of Friendly People," this suburban neighborhood features a large grouping of stately homes, many in the French Arcadian design with a number of apartments going for rent.
Melrose Park: A large community outfitted with a Metra railroad station, Melrose Park has daily service to Chicago. Homes in this community comprise older brick bungalows and other older but elegant models with spacious rooms and wide front porches.
Stone Park: A small town just east of Melrose Park, with good access to the city of Northlake. Homes are older ranch styles with townhouses and one-bedroom apartments for rent.
When you can knock-off one hour of commute time from your day -- just being in the right location -- that's something to smile about. Residents of Franklin Park get to their destination with less road rage than the typical motorist; they zip across to the "burbs" and cities as needed and have more flexible time on their hands. Part of that extra time is spent shopping, dining out and enjoying the multiple leisurely activities in and around the village. Visiting the Franklin Park Public Library, the John Hancock Center or Buckingham Fountain usually invokes some community pride. For more laid-back fun, the locals can be spotted frolicking at either the Ohio Street Beach or North Avenue Beach. For residents, there's no denying that Franklin Park leans toward a hassle-free existence.