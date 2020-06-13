Apartment List
/
IL
/
franklin park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:09 PM

148 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, IL

📍

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10348 Mcnerney Dr
10348 Mcnerney Drive, Franklin Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Beautifuly Rehabed 4B 2Bath House in Franklin Park - Property Id: 294466 Beautifully rehabbed 4 bed 2 bath house in Franklin Park at a great location.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2826 EDGINGTON Street
2826 Edgington Street, Franklin Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1867 sqft
Charming Bungalow perfect for a starter home, walk to train and downtown. Enjoy the kitchen with granite counters and Bosch dishwasher. The second floor loft with a full bathroom is perfect for kid space, man cave or master suite. 1.

1 of 8

Last updated January 30 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
10300 Front Avenue
10300 Front Street, Franklin Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1050 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment in Franklin Park. This unit has good sized bedrooms, plenty closet space and balcony. Also conveniently located steps from the Mannheim Metra stop.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Park

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1113 N 24th Ave
1113 North 24th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1113 N 24th ave - Property Id: 297714 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297714 Property Id 297714 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5846869)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4001 Prairie Avenue
4001 Prairie Avenue, Schiller Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom/1bath + office/bonus room garden apartment located on a quiet residential street. Enjoy a large, fully fenced yard with a picnic area, secure entrance with 24 hour security surveillance and coin laundry in the building.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
22 KING ARTHUR Court
22 North King Arthur Court, Northlake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
A NICELY KEPT UNIT FEATURING KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA, LIVING RM WITH VIEW TO COURTYARD. 1st FL BR OPENS TO BACK EXTERIOR AND GREAT CLOSET SPACE. PARKING SPOT RIGHT OUTSIDE THE DOOR. LIVING RM WITH WIDE STAIRS DOWN TO FINISHED LOWER LEVEL.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Park
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Harwood Heights
26 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
$
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
976 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
O'Hare
108 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
24 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,730
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,931
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
19 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2998 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 5 at 07:06pm
Edison Park
Contact for Availability
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 4 at 12:18am
Contact for Availability
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
What if you could live within the conveniences of a city and the quaintness of a burb. In Edison Park, you can have your urban cake, and eat your suburban cake too.\n\nThe building at 6874 NW.
City GuideFranklin Park
Franklin Park, Illinois, is the "little engine that could" -- a small village in Cook County with barely enough land to start, had its sights set high in the clouds -- now it's the fourth largest industrial area in Illinois.Franklin Park has a population that has grown to more than 18,000, per 2010 U.S. Census data, since its humble start. It's an industrial powerhouse contributing significantly to the area's economic rise as residents indulge in a relatively low unemployment atmosphere. What...

Having trouble with Craigslist Franklin Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment

There are good home values to be had in Franklin Park! Look around some of the real estate sites and you'll see townhouses for rent that look pretty decent. But, even better is investing in your own home. This village is, after all, a homeowner's haven. Now with the influx of employment seekers by the dozens and new construction of apartment complexes happening around, competitive deals are in your favor for flexible, affordable rental contracts.

Easy Moving Tips

Start checking around early for places to live in Franklin Park. If you plan to lease and you are from out of state, find a rental apartment that allows you wiggle room, just in case unexpected changes crop up with your new place of employment. You should also have important documents set aside. Your credit history, driver's license, insurance and character reference letter will come in handy. Know about property taxes for your new state and in particular, any housing codes you can use to your advantage. For example, home improvements to a place designated "a historic landmark," such as with the purchase of a bungalow in need of repairs, may grant you eight years of frozen taxes under the Illinois Historic Preservation Tax Freeze.

Neighborhoods of Franklin Park

The neighborhoods of Franklin Park are grouped according to the borders they share and sheer proximity. It takes less than 14 minutes to access any one of these neighborhoods on easy stretches of road. The neighborhoods comprise Schiller Park, River Grove, North Lake, Melrose Park and Stone Park. Each one offers a different flavor, whether it's more community engagement, lower real estate and housing costs or more municipal services. Here's a brief description of the homes and rental apartments in the surrounding area.

Schiller Park: A medium-size community with an urban feel. It offers a good stock of townhouses for rent and sale. Homes range from modest to elaborate and will provide you with ample options.

River Grove: To the south of Schiller Park, River Grove bears a similar population size. The community showcases a variety of homes, condos, apartment complexes and studios to fit most budgets. If you need a duplex for rent, you'll likely find it here.

Northlake: Known affectionately as the "City of Friendly People," this suburban neighborhood features a large grouping of stately homes, many in the French Arcadian design with a number of apartments going for rent.

Melrose Park: A large community outfitted with a Metra railroad station, Melrose Park has daily service to Chicago. Homes in this community comprise older brick bungalows and other older but elegant models with spacious rooms and wide front porches.

Stone Park: A small town just east of Melrose Park, with good access to the city of Northlake. Homes are older ranch styles with townhouses and one-bedroom apartments for rent.

Life in Franklin Park

When you can knock-off one hour of commute time from your day -- just being in the right location -- that's something to smile about. Residents of Franklin Park get to their destination with less road rage than the typical motorist; they zip across to the "burbs" and cities as needed and have more flexible time on their hands. Part of that extra time is spent shopping, dining out and enjoying the multiple leisurely activities in and around the village. Visiting the Franklin Park Public Library, the John Hancock Center or Buckingham Fountain usually invokes some community pride. For more laid-back fun, the locals can be spotted frolicking at either the Ohio Street Beach or North Avenue Beach. For residents, there's no denying that Franklin Park leans toward a hassle-free existence.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Franklin Park?
The average rent price for Franklin Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,850.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Franklin Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Franklin Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Franklin Park from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Arlington Heights.

Similar Pages

Franklin Park Cheap Places