All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2129 West Lunt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2129 West Lunt Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

2129 West Lunt Avenue

2129 West Lunt Avenue · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2129 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,345

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom garden unit in a lovely 3-unit brick building on a quiet, tree-lined street in West Rogers Park. Over 1,100 sqft of living space! Large living/dining room combo, perfect for entertaining. Oversized kitchen boasts huge breakfast bar and ample cabinet space.. Central air, and recessed lighting throughout. 1 garage parking space and separate storage space included in the price of rent. Beautifully maintained and landscaped shared outdoor space. Close to public transportation, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 West Lunt Avenue have any available units?
2129 West Lunt Avenue has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 West Lunt Avenue have?
Some of 2129 West Lunt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 West Lunt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2129 West Lunt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 West Lunt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2129 West Lunt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2129 West Lunt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2129 West Lunt Avenue offers parking.
Does 2129 West Lunt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2129 West Lunt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 West Lunt Avenue have a pool?
No, 2129 West Lunt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2129 West Lunt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2129 West Lunt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 West Lunt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 West Lunt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2129 West Lunt Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2237 North Bissell St. Apt.
2237 North Bissell Street
Chicago, IL 60614
4535 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4535 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
800 W Lill
800 W Lill Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
850 Lake Shore Drive
850 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60611
Pangea Commons - 5015 S Champlain
5015 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5441 S Cornell
5451 S Cornell
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity