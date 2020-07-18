2129 West Lunt Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom garden unit in a lovely 3-unit brick building on a quiet, tree-lined street in West Rogers Park. Over 1,100 sqft of living space! Large living/dining room combo, perfect for entertaining. Oversized kitchen boasts huge breakfast bar and ample cabinet space.. Central air, and recessed lighting throughout. 1 garage parking space and separate storage space included in the price of rent. Beautifully maintained and landscaped shared outdoor space. Close to public transportation, shopping and restaurants.