6921 S Cornell Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

6921 S Cornell Ave

6921 South Cornell Avenue · (312) 728-2171
Location

6921 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6921-2W · Avail. now

$885

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6921 S Cornell Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to 6921 S Cornell Ave, a newly rehabbed 12-unit building in the South Shore area of Chicago! This community features available off-street parking and the apartment units may include carpeting and an eat-in kitchen. Residents of 6921 S Cornell live within walking distance of Save-A-Lot grocery store, Chase Bank, Walgreens, Church's Chicken, and Jackson Park. Commute to downtown Chicago easily via ME Metra Electric at Stony Island, the #28 bus, or Lake Shore Drive. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Contact for details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 S Cornell Ave have any available units?
6921 S Cornell Ave has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 S Cornell Ave have?
Some of 6921 S Cornell Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 S Cornell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6921 S Cornell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 S Cornell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6921 S Cornell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6921 S Cornell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6921 S Cornell Ave offers parking.
Does 6921 S Cornell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6921 S Cornell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 S Cornell Ave have a pool?
No, 6921 S Cornell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6921 S Cornell Ave have accessible units?
No, 6921 S Cornell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 S Cornell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6921 S Cornell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
