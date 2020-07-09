Amenities

Welcome to 6921 S Cornell Ave, a newly rehabbed 12-unit building in the South Shore area of Chicago! This community features available off-street parking and the apartment units may include carpeting and an eat-in kitchen. Residents of 6921 S Cornell live within walking distance of Save-A-Lot grocery store, Chase Bank, Walgreens, Church's Chicken, and Jackson Park. Commute to downtown Chicago easily via ME Metra Electric at Stony Island, the #28 bus, or Lake Shore Drive. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing!