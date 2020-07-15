2032 W BIRCHWOOD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful renovated 3 bed 1 bath with cntrl heat/ac, white kitchen, hardwood floors and w/d in unit!

This spacious 3 bed 1 bath in Roger's Park is available immediately. Light hardwood floors throughout, tons of square footage, separate/dedicated dining room, decorative fireplace, adorable remodeled kitchen, large private patio in rear, central heat/ac, and washer/dryer in unit. If you're looking for off-the-beaten-path, under-the-radar Chicago, head to Rogers Park. You'll find architectural gems, authentic global eateries, and a cutting-edge theatre scene, all nestled in this welcoming lakefront enclave. Available ASAP! Sorry, no pets. One garage parking spot available for additional $100.mo.