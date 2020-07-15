All apartments in Chicago
2032 W BIRCHWOOD
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:01 PM

2032 W BIRCHWOOD

2032 West Birchwood Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2032 West Birchwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful renovated 3 bed 1 bath with cntrl heat/ac, white kitchen, hardwood floors and w/d in unit!
This spacious 3 bed 1 bath in Roger's Park is available immediately. Light hardwood floors throughout, tons of square footage, separate/dedicated dining room, decorative fireplace, adorable remodeled kitchen, large private patio in rear, central heat/ac, and washer/dryer in unit. If you're looking for off-the-beaten-path, under-the-radar Chicago, head to Rogers Park. You'll find architectural gems, authentic global eateries, and a cutting-edge theatre scene, all nestled in this welcoming lakefront enclave. Available ASAP! Sorry, no pets. One garage parking spot available for additional $100.mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 W BIRCHWOOD have any available units?
2032 W BIRCHWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 W BIRCHWOOD have?
Some of 2032 W BIRCHWOOD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 W BIRCHWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
2032 W BIRCHWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 W BIRCHWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 2032 W BIRCHWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2032 W BIRCHWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 2032 W BIRCHWOOD offers parking.
Does 2032 W BIRCHWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2032 W BIRCHWOOD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 W BIRCHWOOD have a pool?
No, 2032 W BIRCHWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 2032 W BIRCHWOOD have accessible units?
No, 2032 W BIRCHWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 W BIRCHWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2032 W BIRCHWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
