200 N Dearborn St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage media room

Live in the heart of downtown Chicago in a brand new completely gut rehabbed apartment in a full amenity Condo tower. The building is 47 stories tall with an elevator, fitness center, sundeck, and pets are welcome up to 25lbs (fees apply), and garage parking available onsite. Enjoy complete access to everything downtown has to offer!



Steps from every color train line the city has, countless amazing bars and restaurants including City Winery on the Chicago Riverwalk, Catch 35, and more, unlimited shopping access on Michigan Avenue, entertainment including the Goodman Theatre, easy access to Lake Michigan, the riverwalk, grocery stores, gyms, and to the highway. Pets are allowed



Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.