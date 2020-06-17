All apartments in Chicago
200 N Dearborn St

200 North Dearborn Street · (773) 281-5252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
media room
Live in the heart of downtown Chicago in a brand new completely gut rehabbed apartment in a full amenity Condo tower. The building is 47 stories tall with an elevator, fitness center, sundeck, and pets are welcome up to 25lbs (fees apply), and garage parking available onsite. Enjoy complete access to everything downtown has to offer!

Steps from every color train line the city has, countless amazing bars and restaurants including City Winery on the Chicago Riverwalk, Catch 35, and more, unlimited shopping access on Michigan Avenue, entertainment including the Goodman Theatre, easy access to Lake Michigan, the riverwalk, grocery stores, gyms, and to the highway. Pets are allowed

Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 N Dearborn St have any available units?
200 N Dearborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 N Dearborn St have?
Some of 200 N Dearborn St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 N Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
200 N Dearborn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 N Dearborn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 N Dearborn St is pet friendly.
Does 200 N Dearborn St offer parking?
Yes, 200 N Dearborn St does offer parking.
Does 200 N Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 N Dearborn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 N Dearborn St have a pool?
No, 200 N Dearborn St does not have a pool.
Does 200 N Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 200 N Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 200 N Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 N Dearborn St has units with dishwashers.
