871 W. Lill Apt.

Amenities
Corner building at Lincoln & Lill in the heart of Lincoln Park! A wide selection of options. 1,2,3,& 4 Bedroom apartments. From vintage classics with tiki hut kitchens and decorative fireplaces to ultra modern rehabbed apartments with all the updates including W/D in unit.
All units have:
Big closets
Access to a communal laundry room,
Updated windows,
Central air / gas forced heat.
Assigned building engineer
Walk to all kinds of local night life, shopping and gyms.
Close to the El train and DePaul.
Professional management company in business for over five decades.
No Security Deposit!
Lincoln and the corner of Lill
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php