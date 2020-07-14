All apartments in Chicago
871 W. Lill Apt.

Open Now until 6pm
871 West Lill Avenue · (909) 361-4947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

871 West Lill Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 873-B3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 873-B4 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 871-A4 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 875-C1 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 871 W. Lill Apt..

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Corner building at Lincoln & Lill in the heart of Lincoln Park! A wide selection of options. 1,2,3,& 4 Bedroom apartments. From vintage classics with tiki hut kitchens and decorative fireplaces to ultra modern rehabbed apartments with all the updates including W/D in unit.

All units have:
Big closets
Access to a communal laundry room,
Updated windows,
Central air / gas forced heat.
Assigned building engineer
Walk to all kinds of local night life, shopping and gyms.
Close to the El train and DePaul.

Professional management company in business for over five decades.

No Security Deposit!

Lincoln and the corner of Lill

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-Signer
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 W. Lill Apt. have any available units?
871 W. Lill Apt. has 4 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 871 W. Lill Apt. have?
Some of 871 W. Lill Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 W. Lill Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
871 W. Lill Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 W. Lill Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 871 W. Lill Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 871 W. Lill Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 871 W. Lill Apt. offers parking.
Does 871 W. Lill Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 871 W. Lill Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 W. Lill Apt. have a pool?
No, 871 W. Lill Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 871 W. Lill Apt. have accessible units?
No, 871 W. Lill Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 871 W. Lill Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 W. Lill Apt. has units with dishwashers.
