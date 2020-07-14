871 W. Lill Apt.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

Corner building at Lincoln & Lill in the heart of Lincoln Park! A wide selection of options. 1,2,3,& 4 Bedroom apartments. From vintage classics with tiki hut kitchens and decorative fireplaces to ultra modern rehabbed apartments with all the updates including W/D in unit.



All units have:

Big closets

Access to a communal laundry room,

Updated windows,

Central air / gas forced heat.

Assigned building engineer

Walk to all kinds of local night life, shopping and gyms.

Close to the El train and DePaul.



Professional management company in business for over five decades.



No Security Deposit!



Lincoln and the corner of Lill



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443



To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php