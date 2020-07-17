All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1931 North Central Park Avenue

1931 North Central Park Avenue · (630) 202-6878
Location

1931 North Central Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3315 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome To 1931 N Central Park Luxuriously Constructed Single Family Home By MK Construction, An Exceptional & Experienced Reputable Developer. This Contemporary Designed Home Is Filled With Natural Light & Has The Open Concept Desired By Today's Homeowner. This Is A 3315 Sq Ft. Smart Home With Hardie Board Exterior & Wood Accents. The Gated Entry With New Landscaping Leads To The Living Room Where The Multi-Sided Gas Fireplace Heats the Main Floor Nicely. This Chef's Kitchen Has A Touch Faucet, Another Water Line For An Espresso Machine, Limestone Backsplash, 45 Inch Wide Single Bowl Sink. Samsung Chef Collection Applicances With An Extra Wide Cooktop. The Circular Concrete Dining Room Table Stays, Perfect For Holiday Events. Smart Appliances, Including Upstairs Laundry. Dual Wash/Dual Dry. Master Bath Has Mr Steam Shower, Hand Held Shower, Dual Shower, Dual Sink. Free Standing Tub, Frameless Glass Shower Door, Grohe Fixtures In Hall & Basement Bath. 15x5 Walk In Master Closet. Champaign Colored Brizo Fixtures On 2nd Floor. Recessed Lights Throughout Home. Custom Cabs In Kitchen & Floating Cabs In Baths. Concrete Countertops In Kit & Baths. As Well. All Custom Blinds Throughout. The 19x11 Concrete Terrace, Supported By Steel Beams, Is Off The Master With A Slider. Lower Level Family Room/Play Room. Murphy Bed in Family Room Stays & Could Serve As a 5th Bedroom With Closets & Exterior Access. There Is An In Law/Nanny Arrangement With Kitchen, Liv Rm, Bath, Stackable Laundry & Exterior Access. Sound Proof Floors on Main & 2nd Level. Basement Walls Have Sound Proofing, Too. In-Wall Wiring For Electronics. Two HVAC Zones For Comfort. 2nd Circuit Breaker For Audio Systems (Direct line) 75 Gallon Water Heater. Backyard Patio Ceiling Fans For Enjoyable Living, Along With Built-In Fireplace For Cooler Nights. 220V Electrical For Outdoor Hot Tub. Extra 2-Car Parking on Driveway (Lot Is 25x177). Garage is Set For Finishing A Rooftop Deck (Extra Foundation & Footings With Built-In Entrance) Easy Access To Logan Square Restaurants, Shopping & Highways. Walk To The 606 Trail. Top Quality Construction At An Amazing Value.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 North Central Park Avenue have any available units?
1931 North Central Park Avenue has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 North Central Park Avenue have?
Some of 1931 North Central Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 North Central Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1931 North Central Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 North Central Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1931 North Central Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1931 North Central Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1931 North Central Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 1931 North Central Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1931 North Central Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 North Central Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1931 North Central Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1931 North Central Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1931 North Central Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 North Central Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 North Central Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
