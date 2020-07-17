1909 W Winona St.

Amenities

This Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bath condo along Ravenswood's Malt Row is one block from Winnemac Park and a short distance to both Lincoln Square and Andersonville. It has an open kitchen and living room area which includes a wall mounted TV. The kitchen is fully updated with stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets and granite countertops. There is crown moulding and hardwood floors throughout along with exposed brick. Close to public transportation (Metra, CTA Bus and Brown/Red Lines), Mariano's, LA Fitness, and numerous shops/restaurants. Come and enjoy all that this ideal location has to offer!



STATUS: Occupied

AVAILABLE DATE: 8/1/2020

TYPE: Condominium

YEAR BUILT:

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

SQ FT: 885

GARAGE:

FENCED YARD:



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call or text (312) 636-5144. Bring picture ID.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Rent includes heat, water, and trash collection

HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Water, sewer, garbage, landscaping and snow removal



PET RULE: Two small dogs or cats OK. Maximum weight 50 lbs.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with association for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: NA

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

SPECIAL PROVISIONS: Specific condo association regulations regarding move in/out

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

• $55 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

• Move In Fee of $400 per adult (non-refundable)

• HOA Move In/Out Deposit of $250 (refundable)

• Monthly Rental Administration Fee (1% of Rent)

• $25 monthly pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)



John Golden - Managing Broker



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.