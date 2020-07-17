All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
1909 W Winona St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1909 W Winona St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

1909 W Winona St

1909 W Winona St · (872) 395-6433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1909 W Winona St, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
This Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bath condo along Ravenswood's Malt Row is one block from Winnemac Park and a short distance to both Lincoln Square and Andersonville. It has an open kitchen and living room area which includes a wall mounted TV. The kitchen is fully updated with stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets and granite countertops. There is crown moulding and hardwood floors throughout along with exposed brick. Close to public transportation (Metra, CTA Bus and Brown/Red Lines), Mariano's, LA Fitness, and numerous shops/restaurants. Come and enjoy all that this ideal location has to offer!

STATUS: Occupied
AVAILABLE DATE: 8/1/2020
TYPE: Condominium
YEAR BUILT:
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
SQ FT: 885
GARAGE:
FENCED YARD:

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call or text (312) 636-5144. Bring picture ID.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Rent includes heat, water, and trash collection
HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Water, sewer, garbage, landscaping and snow removal

PET RULE: Two small dogs or cats OK. Maximum weight 50 lbs.
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with association for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: NA
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
SPECIAL PROVISIONS: Specific condo association regulations regarding move in/out
HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
• $55 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
• Move In Fee of $400 per adult (non-refundable)
• HOA Move In/Out Deposit of $250 (refundable)
• Monthly Rental Administration Fee (1% of Rent)
• $25 monthly pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)

John Golden - Managing Broker

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1909 W Winona St have any available units?
1909 W Winona St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 W Winona St have?
Some of 1909 W Winona St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 W Winona St currently offering any rent specials?
1909 W Winona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 W Winona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 W Winona St is pet friendly.
Does 1909 W Winona St offer parking?
Yes, 1909 W Winona St offers parking.
Does 1909 W Winona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 W Winona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 W Winona St have a pool?
No, 1909 W Winona St does not have a pool.
Does 1909 W Winona St have accessible units?
No, 1909 W Winona St does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 W Winona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 W Winona St does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

1358 E. 58th Street
1358 E 58th St
Chicago, IL 60637
L Logan Square
2211 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
482 W. Deming
482 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
EMME
165 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
1816 N Halsted
1816 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideLincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College