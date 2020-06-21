1901 South CALUMET Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

**AVAILABLE NOW**LUXURY & LOCATION! SPECTACULAR LAKE and Navy Pier VIEWS of the Lakefront & Museum Campus from this Double Corner, Sunrise East, Sunshine South and Sunset West, 2 bedrooms plus loft, 2 baths. East facing unit with floor to ceiling windows, East Lake View balcony, 9' ceilings, Hardwood floors, Corner Living Room, Dining Area, granite kitchen, washer/dryer. Full amenity with outdoor pool, sundeck, party room, exercise room. Basic Cable & Internet included in rent, Easy access to Lake Front & park, Indoor heated easy in and out parking extra $200. Credit check, background check, No smoking. no Pet.!