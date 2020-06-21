All apartments in Chicago
1901 South CALUMET Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:18 AM

1901 South CALUMET Avenue

1901 South Calumet Avenue · (630) 664-8108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1901 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2503 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
**AVAILABLE NOW**LUXURY & LOCATION! SPECTACULAR LAKE and Navy Pier VIEWS of the Lakefront & Museum Campus from this Double Corner, Sunrise East, Sunshine South and Sunset West, 2 bedrooms plus loft, 2 baths. East facing unit with floor to ceiling windows, East Lake View balcony, 9' ceilings, Hardwood floors, Corner Living Room, Dining Area, granite kitchen, washer/dryer. Full amenity with outdoor pool, sundeck, party room, exercise room. Basic Cable & Internet included in rent, Easy access to Lake Front & park, Indoor heated easy in and out parking extra $200. Credit check, background check, No smoking. no Pet.!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 South CALUMET Avenue have any available units?
1901 South CALUMET Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 South CALUMET Avenue have?
Some of 1901 South CALUMET Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 South CALUMET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1901 South CALUMET Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 South CALUMET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1901 South CALUMET Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1901 South CALUMET Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1901 South CALUMET Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1901 South CALUMET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 South CALUMET Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 South CALUMET Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1901 South CALUMET Avenue has a pool.
Does 1901 South CALUMET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1901 South CALUMET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 South CALUMET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 South CALUMET Avenue has units with dishwashers.
