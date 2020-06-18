1833 N KIMBALL

Amenities

Amazing 3 bed/1 ba for rent, located just steps from the highly desirable 606 trail. Renovated building with condo quality finishes throughout! Open floor plan with large living room and dining room. Back porch off kitchen. In-unit laundry. Everything is brand new! New heating and a/c, electric, plumbing, and new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and dark wood kitchen cabinets. New hardwood floors, and new floor tiles in kitchen and bath. New windows. Steps away from public transportation, bars, and restaurants for entertainment and fine dining. Small pets negotiable. $350 move in fee in lieu of a deposit. 16-18 month lease is desirable.