Last updated April 15 2020 at 2:17 AM

1833 N KIMBALL

1833 North Kimball Avenue · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1833 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bed/1 ba for rent, located just steps from the highly desirable 606 trail. Renovated building with condo quality finishes throughout! Open floor plan with large living room and dining room. Back porch off kitchen. In-unit laundry. Everything is brand new! New heating and a/c, electric, plumbing, and new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and dark wood kitchen cabinets. New hardwood floors, and new floor tiles in kitchen and bath. New windows. Steps away from public transportation, bars, and restaurants for entertainment and fine dining. Small pets negotiable. $350 move in fee in lieu of a deposit. 16-18 month lease is desirable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 N KIMBALL have any available units?
1833 N KIMBALL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 N KIMBALL have?
Some of 1833 N KIMBALL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 N KIMBALL currently offering any rent specials?
1833 N KIMBALL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 N KIMBALL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 N KIMBALL is pet friendly.
Does 1833 N KIMBALL offer parking?
No, 1833 N KIMBALL does not offer parking.
Does 1833 N KIMBALL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 N KIMBALL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 N KIMBALL have a pool?
No, 1833 N KIMBALL does not have a pool.
Does 1833 N KIMBALL have accessible units?
No, 1833 N KIMBALL does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 N KIMBALL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 N KIMBALL does not have units with dishwashers.
