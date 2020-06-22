All apartments in Chicago
1727 South Indiana Avenue
1727 South Indiana Avenue

1727 South Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1727 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
VACANT and available immediately. Sunny one bedroom timber loft with east facing balcony in the heart of the South Loop's Prairie District. Walking distance to the lakefront, Soldier Field, Museum Campus and restaurants. Apartment features exposed brick, 12' timber ceilings, hardwood floor throughout and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a large balcony. Great floor plan with large living room with fireplace and separate dining area. Granite kitchen with stainless appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Building has fitness center, gorgeous common roof deck with lake views, onsite property manager and bike room. Outdoor secure parking space additional $150/month. Rent includes basic cable TV and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 South Indiana Avenue have any available units?
1727 South Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 South Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 1727 South Indiana Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 South Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1727 South Indiana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 South Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1727 South Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1727 South Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1727 South Indiana Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1727 South Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 South Indiana Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 South Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 1727 South Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1727 South Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1727 South Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 South Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 South Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
