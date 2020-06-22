1727 South Indiana Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bike storage internet access

VACANT and available immediately. Sunny one bedroom timber loft with east facing balcony in the heart of the South Loop's Prairie District. Walking distance to the lakefront, Soldier Field, Museum Campus and restaurants. Apartment features exposed brick, 12' timber ceilings, hardwood floor throughout and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a large balcony. Great floor plan with large living room with fireplace and separate dining area. Granite kitchen with stainless appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Building has fitness center, gorgeous common roof deck with lake views, onsite property manager and bike room. Outdoor secure parking space additional $150/month. Rent includes basic cable TV and internet.