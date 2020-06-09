1717 South Prairie Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated doorman carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman parking garage

One-of-a-kind unit in an impeccable, full amenity building, tucked away in the heart of the historic Prairie District, with unobstructed views of the lake and city, just steps from the lakefront & museums. This 2-bedroom plus den reveals a renovated kitchen with quartz counters, waterfall top island & Bosch appliances, fresh paint, hardwood floors & new carpet. Smart home ready setup with USB outlets, 4 Nest thermostats, Nest smoke alarm, solid core doors, Lutron smart dimmers & motorized blackout shades. California Closet in master & so much more! Beautiful views & 24HR doorman. Perfection! * Two side by side parking spaces (74 & 75) available for $200 each