Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:02 PM

1717 South Prairie Avenue

1717 South Prairie Avenue · (702) 528-2267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1717 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1701 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
doorman
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
One-of-a-kind unit in an impeccable, full amenity building, tucked away in the heart of the historic Prairie District, with unobstructed views of the lake and city, just steps from the lakefront & museums. This 2-bedroom plus den reveals a renovated kitchen with quartz counters, waterfall top island & Bosch appliances, fresh paint, hardwood floors & new carpet. Smart home ready setup with USB outlets, 4 Nest thermostats, Nest smoke alarm, solid core doors, Lutron smart dimmers & motorized blackout shades. California Closet in master & so much more! Beautiful views & 24HR doorman. Perfection! * Two side by side parking spaces (74 & 75) available for $200 each

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 South Prairie Avenue have any available units?
1717 South Prairie Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 South Prairie Avenue have?
Some of 1717 South Prairie Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 South Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1717 South Prairie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 South Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1717 South Prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1717 South Prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1717 South Prairie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1717 South Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 South Prairie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 South Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1717 South Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1717 South Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1717 South Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 South Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 South Prairie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
