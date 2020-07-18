All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1652 West Warren Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1652 West Warren Blvd.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:29 AM

1652 West Warren Blvd.

1652 West Warren Boulevard · (312) 316-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1652 West Warren Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom 1100 sq ft unit available 7/15. The property is on a quiets tree lined street in the West Loop close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. The unit has an updated kitchen and bathroom, gorgeous hardwood floors, dark oak cabinets, dishwasher, washer and dryer, built-ins in the living room, top of the line finishes, very spacious and ample windows that produce tons of natural light! The rent includes water, sewer garbage and 2 parking spaces.Sorry, this is a no pet building. If you would like to see the unit, call today to set up a showing!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 West Warren Blvd. have any available units?
1652 West Warren Blvd. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1652 West Warren Blvd. have?
Some of 1652 West Warren Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 West Warren Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1652 West Warren Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 West Warren Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1652 West Warren Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1652 West Warren Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1652 West Warren Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1652 West Warren Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1652 West Warren Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 West Warren Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1652 West Warren Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1652 West Warren Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1652 West Warren Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 West Warren Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 West Warren Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1652 West Warren Blvd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

768 W. Jackson
768 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
Kingsbury Plaza
520 N Kingsbury St
Chicago, IL 60654
2328 N Greenview
2328 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
7938 S Hermitage
7938 S Hermitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60607
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity