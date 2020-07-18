1652 West Warren Blvd.

Amenities

Stunning 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom 1100 sq ft unit available 7/15. The property is on a quiets tree lined street in the West Loop close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. The unit has an updated kitchen and bathroom, gorgeous hardwood floors, dark oak cabinets, dishwasher, washer and dryer, built-ins in the living room, top of the line finishes, very spacious and ample windows that produce tons of natural light! The rent includes water, sewer garbage and 2 parking spaces.Sorry, this is a no pet building. If you would like to see the unit, call today to set up a showing!



Terms: One year lease