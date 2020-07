Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated bike storage range

Rehabbed 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment

Top Floor Unit

Bright and Sunny

Large Living Room

Hardwood Floors Throughout

New Cabinets and Counter Tops

New Furnace - Central Heat!



Video Walk Through: https://youtu.be/tWVmCgSiMKQ

Fabulous Brick Mixed Use Building.

Well Located on North Ave.

Close to border of Logan Square and Hermosa.

North Ave Bus 72 Stops out front.

Easy connection to Blue Line.

Only 2 Blocks to 606 Trail.

1 Mile to Humboldt Park.

Lots of Shopping in area like Walmart and Walgreens.

Building features Laundry Room and Bicycle Storage.