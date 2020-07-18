All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1604 W Olive Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1604 W Olive Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1604 W Olive Ave

1604 W Olive Ave · (312) 307-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1604 W Olive Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
2BR in Andersonville- Walk to Red Line! Heat Incl - Property Id: 291273

Location: 1604 W Olive, Chicago, IL 60660 (Andersonville)

Rent: $1400
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Street

Monthly Rent: $1400 with heat & water included

Modern eat-in kitchen with ss appliances including dishwasher, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, decorative fireplace, large bedrooms! Laundry is on site and coin operated. There is a $50 application fee per adult. If approved, first months rent and the move in fee are due at lease signing. Up to 2 cats OK with a $50 cat fee per cat. Sorry, no dogs. Equal Housing Opportunity

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1604-w-olive-ave-chicago-il/291273
Property Id 291273

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5968136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 W Olive Ave have any available units?
1604 W Olive Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 W Olive Ave have?
Some of 1604 W Olive Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 W Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1604 W Olive Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 W Olive Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 W Olive Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1604 W Olive Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1604 W Olive Ave offers parking.
Does 1604 W Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 W Olive Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 W Olive Ave have a pool?
No, 1604 W Olive Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1604 W Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 1604 W Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 W Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 W Olive Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1604 W Olive Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St
Chicago, IL 60620
417 W Roscoe St
417 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside at 823
823 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
4817-23 N Wolcott
4817 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2876-90 North Clark
2876 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt.
3915 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity