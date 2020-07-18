Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

2BR in Andersonville- Walk to Red Line! Heat Incl - Property Id: 291273



Location: 1604 W Olive, Chicago, IL 60660 (Andersonville)



Rent: $1400

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In Building

Parking: Street



Modern eat-in kitchen with ss appliances including dishwasher, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, decorative fireplace, large bedrooms! Laundry is on site and coin operated. There is a $50 application fee per adult. If approved, first months rent and the move in fee are due at lease signing. Up to 2 cats OK with a $50 cat fee per cat. Sorry, no dogs. Equal Housing Opportunity



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1604-w-olive-ave-chicago-il/291273

