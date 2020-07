Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 dogs allowed cats allowed elevator on-site laundry parking internet access pet friendly

Check out our recently renovated apartments at 4815 W Cortez in Chicago's Austin neighborhood! 1-2 Bedroom apartments available with phone entry intercom, re-wired phone/cable, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and heat included! Walking distance to The Goddess and Grocer, Augusta Park, Dunkin, and Rays Food Mart. Commute easily via CTA Green Line at Cicero or CTA bus lines 54, 66, & 70. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!